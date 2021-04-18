Nivea Sun Lotion Spf30 400Ml

Love it
Review from Nivea UK
It leaves my skin glowing and smooth. I apply this on top of my moisturiser. The smell is also unexpectedly nice.I just hoped it wouldn't leave a white cast behind.
Great product
Review from Nivea UK
Really good product, perfect for carrying in your handbag when on the go. Easy to use, and product absorbs into the skin really well, and isn't sticky.
NIVEA SUN PROTECTION 50
Review from Nivea UK
When our Grand Daughters are at our home and the suns out , the NIVEA LOTION comes out also.They mainly use our heated pool but also our play equipment we have for them . no skin irritation , never had any sun burn issues and are happy to wait for the time stated on the bottle before playing out . An excellant trusted product , parents are very pleased also !
nivica
Review from Nivea UK
My family all use nivica products they are gentle for face and body use for dry skin