We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Nivea Sun Lotion Spf30 400Ml

4.7(220)Write a review
image 1 of Nivea Sun Lotion Spf30 400Ml
£ 7.00
£1.75/100ml
  • NIVEA SUN Protect & Moisture Sun Lotion SPF30 contains highly effective UVA/UVB filters and immediately protects against sun exposure and long term UV-induced skin damage. The sunscreen helps to reduce the risk of sun allergies, offers long-lasting and intensive moisturisation and is water resistant.
  • Long-lasting and intensive moisture
  • Highly effective UVA/UVB protection
  • Immediately protects against sun exposure and long-term UV induced skin damage
  • Water resistant
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Alcohol Denat., Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Dibutyl Adipate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Panthenol, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate, Cellulose Gum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sucrose Polystearate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT USAGE INSTRUCTIONS Apply generously before sun exposure enough to give a visible layer before rubbing in, let it dry then reapply to ensure adequate coverage and no missed areas. • Reapply frequently especially after swimming, perspiring and toweling. • Applying insufficient product will lower the level of protection. • Avoid intensive midday sun (11-3pm). • Allow to absorb completely and avoid contact with textiles and hard surfaces to prevent staining. • Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. • Wear protective clothing (hat, t-shirt, sunglasses) and use sufficient sunscreen for unprotected areas. • Even when protected avoid over-exposure to the sun as it is a serious health threat. • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

IMPORTANT USAGE INSTRUCTIONS Apply generously before sun exposure enough to give a visible layer before rubbing in, let it dry then reapply to ensure adequate coverage and no missed areas. • Reapply frequently especially after swimming, perspiring and toweling. • Applying insufficient product will lower the level of protection. • Avoid intensive midday sun (11-3pm). • Allow to absorb completely and avoid contact with textiles and hard surfaces to prevent staining. • Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. • Wear protective clothing (hat, t-shirt, sunglasses) and use sufficient sunscreen for unprotected areas. • Even when protected avoid over-exposure to the sun as it is a serious health threat. • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

220 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Love it

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

It leaves my skin glowing and smooth. I apply this on top of my moisturiser. The smell is also unexpectedly nice.I just hoped it wouldn't leave a white cast behind.

Great product

4 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Really good product, perfect for carrying in your handbag when on the go. Easy to use, and product absorbs into the skin really well, and isn't sticky.

Great product

4 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Really good product, perfect for carrying in your handbag when on the go. Easy to use, and product absorbs into the skin really well, and isn't sticky.

Great product

4 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Really good product, perfect for carrying in your handbag when on the go. Easy to use, and product absorbs into the skin really well, and isn't sticky.

Great product

4 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Really good product, perfect for carrying in your handbag when on the go. Easy to use, and product absorbs into the skin really well, and isn't sticky.

Great product

4 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Really good product, perfect for carrying in your handbag when on the go. Easy to use, and product absorbs into the skin really well, and isn't sticky.

Great product

4 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Really good product, perfect for carrying in your handbag when on the go. Easy to use, and product absorbs into the skin really well, and isn't sticky.

Great product

4 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Really good product, perfect for carrying in your handbag when on the go. Easy to use, and product absorbs into the skin really well, and isn't sticky.

NIVEA SUN PROTECTION 50

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

When our Grand Daughters are at our home and the suns out , the NIVEA LOTION comes out also.They mainly use our heated pool but also our play equipment we have for them . no skin irritation , never had any sun burn issues and are happy to wait for the time stated on the bottle before playing out . An excellant trusted product , parents are very pleased also !

nivica

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

My family all use nivica products they are gentle for face and body use for dry skin

1-10 of 220 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here