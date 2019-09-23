By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Peking Pork Ribs 460G

2.5(3)Write a review
4-6 typical ribs
  • Energy948kJ 228kcal
    11%
  • Fat15.8g
    23%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 878kJ / 211kcal

Product Description

  • A slowly cooked, marinated rack of pork ribs with added water and a sachet of Peking Style sauce
  • Sous Vide. This rack of ribs has been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
  • Marinated in Chinese five spice and sticky plum sauce
  • Pack size: 460g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Ribs (78%), Peking Sauce (10%)(Sugar, Water, Plum Concentrate, Garlic, Rice Vinegar, Corn Starch, Soya Bean, Salt, Rice, Yeast Extract, Corn (Corn Grits), Spices (Anise, Star Anise, Szechuan Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Fennel, Clove Powder), Alcohol, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Water, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Pea Starch, Dextrose, Corn Starch, Spices (Garlic Powder, Anise, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Star Anise, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Szechuan Pepper, Fennel), Salt, Tomato Powder, Beetroot Juice Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract, Plain Caramel).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Remove meat from pouch, place onto a baking tray and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove from oven, discard foil, open sauce sachet and pour over the ribs coating evenly. Return to oven for further 5 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Pouch. Not Yet Recycled Sachet. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

460g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g4-6 typical ribs (108g**)
Energy878kJ / 211kcal948kJ / 228kcal
Fat14.6g15.8g
Saturates6.0g6.5g
Carbohydrate1.3g1.4g
Sugars1.2g1.3g
Fibre0.7g0.7g
Protein18.2g19.7g
Salt0.7g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Make your own easy. Look up online. They do not ta

2 stars

Make your own easy. Look up online. They do not take long and marinade over night for ANY style you want just buy 700gms spare ribs. Easy. These are awful if you are busy you can make your own for a quarter of the price. BBQ, HOT AND SPICY, CHINESE all you have to do to get your taste is look online! These like all tesco's ribs ready made are a rip off. Infact so are all thier ready meals. Try making your own stuff it is cheaper and just as quick.

I don't use the whole sachet of sauce but these ar

5 stars

I don't use the whole sachet of sauce but these are delicious.Great for keto diet too!

I bought two packs of tesco pork ribs on friday 7t

1 stars

I bought two packs of tesco pork ribs on friday 7th june from my local tesco store in shelthorp loughborough. upon opening them to cook on saturday i was dissapointed to find that in one pack i only had half a pack and in the other pack only three quarters of a pack of ribs.To say i was dissapointed would be an understatement.It states on the packaging that the pack contains 2 servings,this obviously wasnt the case in my boxes.

