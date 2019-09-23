Tesco Peking Pork Ribs 460G

Make your own easy. Look up online. They do not ta
Make your own easy. Look up online. They do not take long and marinade over night for ANY style you want just buy 700gms spare ribs. Easy. These are awful if you are busy you can make your own for a quarter of the price. BBQ, HOT AND SPICY, CHINESE all you have to do to get your taste is look online! These like all tesco's ribs ready made are a rip off. Infact so are all thier ready meals. Try making your own stuff it is cheaper and just as quick.
I don't use the whole sachet of sauce but these are delicious.Great for keto diet too!
I bought two packs of tesco pork ribs on friday 7th june from my local tesco store in shelthorp loughborough. upon opening them to cook on saturday i was dissapointed to find that in one pack i only had half a pack and in the other pack only three quarters of a pack of ribs.To say i was dissapointed would be an understatement.It states on the packaging that the pack contains 2 servings,this obviously wasnt the case in my boxes.