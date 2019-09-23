By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Minted Pea Gammon Steaks 310G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Minted Pea Gammon Steaks 310G
£ 3.75
£12.10/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy707kJ 168kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 637kJ / 151kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet cured gammon steaks with added water, with a pea and mint sauce and mint crumb.
  • Sweetcured Gammon Succulent gammon steaks with a creamy pea melt and mint crumb
  • Sweetcured Gammon Succulent gammon steaks with a creamy pea melt and mint crumb
  • Pack size: 310g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (74%), Minted Pea Melt (12%)(Petit Pois, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cream (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Spinach, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Mint, Salt, White Pepper), Water, White Sugar, Salt, Potato Flour, Rice Flour, Mint, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 220, 200, 7
Time: 25 mins
OVEN FROM CHILLED 220°C Fan / 200°C / Gas 7 25 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

310g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy637kJ / 151kcal707kJ / 168kcal
Fat5.3g5.9g
Saturates2.8g3.1g
Carbohydrate2.2g2.4g
Sugars1.9g2.1g
Fibre1.1g1.3g
Protein23.2g25.7g
Salt1.4g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 310g typically weighs 222g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco 2 Hunters Chicken Breasts 430G

£ 3.75
£8.73/kg

Offer

Tesco Cheese Leek & Bacon Chicken Breasts 2 Pack 390G

£ 3.75
£9.62/kg

Offer

Tesco Unsmoked Back Bacon Rashers 300G

£ 1.50
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Spinach & Ricotta Chicken Breast 2 Pack 360G

This product is only available for delivery between 25/11/2019 and 20/12/2019.

£ 3.75
£10.42/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 25/11/2019 and 20/12/2019.

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here