Tesco Minted Pea Gammon Steaks 310G
- Energy707kJ 168kcal8%
- Fat5.9g8%
- Saturates3.1g16%
- Sugars2.1g2%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 637kJ / 151kcal
Product Description
- Sweet cured gammon steaks with added water, with a pea and mint sauce and mint crumb.
- Pack size: 310g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (74%), Minted Pea Melt (12%)(Petit Pois, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cream (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Spinach, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Mint, Salt, White Pepper), Water, White Sugar, Salt, Potato Flour, Rice Flour, Mint, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 220, 200, 7
Time: 25 mins
OVEN FROM CHILLED 220°C Fan / 200°C / Gas 7 25 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Cooking Precautions
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat.
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
310g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|637kJ / 151kcal
|707kJ / 168kcal
|Fat
|5.3g
|5.9g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|2.2g
|2.4g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.3g
|Protein
|23.2g
|25.7g
|Salt
|1.4g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 310g typically weighs 222g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat.
