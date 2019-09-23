By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fully Loaded Chicken Wings 552G

Tesco Fully Loaded Chicken Wings 552G
  • Energy1507kJ 362kcal
  • Fat25.4g
  • Saturates8.9g
  • Sugars0.2g
  • Salt1.6g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 998kJ / 240kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken single joint wings coated in a spicy seasoning, with a cheese and chilli sauce sachet, topped with smoked bacon lardons, grated mild Cheddar cheese and spring onion.
  • With bacon, spring onion, Cheddar cheese and a chilli cheese sauce
  • Pack size: 552g

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wing (76%), Cheese and Chilli Sauce Sachet (7%) [Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Chilli, Coriander, Sea Salt, Potato Starch, Mustard Seed, Black Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Garlic Powder, Oregano], Smoked Bacon Lardons (5%) [Pork Belly, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (5%) [Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch], Spring Onion, Spices, Onion Powder, Cornflour, Maltodextrin, Salt, Garlic Powder, Chilli, Oregano, Sunflower Oil, Cumin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Chilled: 200°C /Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Heat the sauce sachet in boiling water for 2-3 minutes. Serve chicken with the sauce.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove sleeve and film lid.

    Remove the sauce sachet and keep to one side.

    After handling the sachet, wash hands thoroughly.

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

552g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (151g**)
Energy998kJ / 240kcal1507kJ / 362kcal
Fat16.8g25.4g
Saturates5.9g8.9g
Carbohydrate2.4g3.6g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre0.3g0.4g
Protein19.5g29.5g
Salt1.0g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 552g typically weighs 302g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Deliciously exquisite and finger licking good. TAS

5 stars

Deliciously exquisite and finger licking good. TASTY.

