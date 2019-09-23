Tesco Fully Loaded Chicken Wings 552G

Deliciously exquisite and finger licking good. TAS
Typical values per 100g: Energy 998kJ / 240kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wing (76%), Cheese and Chilli Sauce Sachet (7%) [Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Chilli, Coriander, Sea Salt, Potato Starch, Mustard Seed, Black Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Garlic Powder, Oregano], Smoked Bacon Lardons (5%) [Pork Belly, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (5%) [Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch], Spring Onion, Spices, Onion Powder, Cornflour, Maltodextrin, Salt, Garlic Powder, Chilli, Oregano, Sunflower Oil, Cumin.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.
Oven
Instructions: Chilled: 200°C /Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Heat the sauce sachet in boiling water for 2-3 minutes. Serve chicken with the sauce.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.
Remove sleeve and film lid.
Remove the sauce sachet and keep to one side.
After handling the sachet, wash hands thoroughly.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled
552g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (151g**)
|Energy
|998kJ / 240kcal
|1507kJ / 362kcal
|Fat
|16.8g
|25.4g
|Saturates
|5.9g
|8.9g
|Carbohydrate
|2.4g
|3.6g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Protein
|19.5g
|29.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When cooked according to instructions 552g typically weighs 302g.
|When cooked according to instructions.
Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
