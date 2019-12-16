- - Baby born Surprise, an amazing bundle of joy full of surprises.
- - A new baby has arrived, who you can discover bit by bit.
- - Surprise includes a doll in a swaddle and baby bottle.
- First, you can take off the fabric to look at the baby's cocoon. The newborn darling can be taking a nap as a butterfly, flower, bee, duck or hot dog. Her eyes are still closed. To find out their colour, you should gently wipe her eyelids using a damp cloth. Then carefully open the cocoon to see the skin colour, hair colour and hair style. Is it a boy or a girl, and what colour is its baby bottle?
- The surprise babies love drinking water from their bottles and use their nappies, which then change colour to a great pattern.
- Once you've discovered all the baby's features, you can fill in the birth certificate.
