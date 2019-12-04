Innocent Spark Super Smoothie 750Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Super Smoothie Spark pineapple, guava, lime, flax seeds, baobab & vitamins B2, B3, B6, C & E
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet
- PS Eat your greens
- 10% of profits to charity see innocentdrinks.com/promise
- Behold the Spark super smoothie
- You can't always give 110%. Not only is it mathematically impossible, it's also tricky to fit in around crime drama boxsets and mindlessly scrolling through a friend of a friend's holiday snaps. You need a bit of help to be at the top of your game. Which is where this super smoothie comes in. Made from a tasty blend of tangy pineapple & white guava with a twist of lime and fortified with extra vitamins, this little drink will add just the right amount of spark to your day. So drink up, get out there and give it everything you've got. Those laws of mathematics aren't going to defy themselves.
- 4 types of special stuff in this innocent super smoothie
- Fruit, seeds, botanical and vitamins
- This innocent super smoothie is a blend of fruit juices, crushed fruit, milled seeds and baobab fruit pulp extract, with added vitamins.
- This smoothie is a source of vitamin B2, B3, B6 & C which helps your body's normal energy yielding metabolism, and is a source of vitamin E which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
- The innocent promise
- Tastes good, does good
- Tasty healthy products
- Sourced sustainably
- Pack size: 750ml
- A source of vitamin B2, B3, B6 & C which helps your body's normal energy yielding metabolism
- A source of vitamin E which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
Information
Ingredients
3/4 Pressed Pineapple (37%), 2 Pressed Apples, 2 1/2 Mashed Bananas, 3/4 Crushed White Guava (5%), A Squeeze of Lime (1.6%), Some Milled Flax Seeds (0.6%), A Dash of Baobab Fruit Pulp Extract (0.1%), Some Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6 & E)
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-8°C before and after openingDrink within 2 days of opening For best before date see neck or cap
Preparation and Usage
- Looking after your super smoothie
- Shake it up
- Gently pasteurised
Number of uses
250ml = 1 portion (this bottle contains three servings)
Name and address
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Ireland: Fruit Towers,
- 2 Ballsbridge Park,
Return to
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- In Ireland visit us at:
- Fruit Towers,
- 2 Ballsbridge Park,
- Dublin 4.
- Call the banana phone: 020 7993 3311 (UK) 01 664 4100 (ROI)
- Email hello@innocentdrinks.com
- Join the family at innocentdrinks.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|(per 250ml)
|Energy
|236kJ (56kcal)
|591kJ (139kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|(of which saturates)
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|13g
|32g
|(of which sugars)
|12g
|30g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0.7g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Vitamin B1
|0.25mg (23%*)
|0.63mg (57%*)
|Vitamin B2
|0.3mg (21%*)
|0.75mg (53%*)
|Vitamin B3
|3.4mg (21%*)
|8.5mg (53%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.33mg (24%*)
|0.83mg (59%*)
|Vitamin C
|34mg (43%*)
|85mg (106%*)
|Vitamin E
|2.9mg (24%*)
|7.3mg (61%*)
|* % Reference Intake
|Only sugars found naturally in the fruit
|250ml = 1 portion (this bottle contains three servings)
