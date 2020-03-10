Rowntrees Fruit Blaster Lollies 4X80ml

- Energy228kJ 54kcal3%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 285 kJ
Product Description
- Tropical fruit flavoured water ice.
- Good to know
- This product has been developed for the whole family to share. A tasty treat when enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy active lifestyle
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Tropical Fruit Purée and Juice (6.5%) (Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate, Mango Purée, Peach Purée, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Pectins), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes, Curcumin), Vegetable Concentrates (Spirulina, Safflower)
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk
Storage
Keep frozenStore below -18°C
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- This product may stain.
Name and address
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
Net Contents
320ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|285 kJ
|228 kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|67 kcal
|54 kcal
|2000 kcal
|3%
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|70g
|0%
|of which: saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|20g
|0%
|Carbohydrate
|15.8g
|12.6g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|13.2g
|10.6g
|90g
|12%
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.2g
|-
|-
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.1g
|50g
|<1%
|Salt
|0.00g
|0.00g
|6g
|0%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|** One lolly (80ml/80g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
This product may stain.
