Rowntrees Fruit Blaster Lollies 4X80ml

£ 2.20
£0.69/100ml
Each lolly** contains
  • Energy228kJ 54kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.0g
    0%
  • Saturates0.0g
    0%
  • Sugars10.6g
    12%
  • Salt0.00g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 285 kJ

Product Description

  • Tropical fruit flavoured water ice.
  • Good to know
  • This product has been developed for the whole family to share. A tasty treat when enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy active lifestyle
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Tropical Fruit Purée and Juice (6.5%) (Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate, Mango Purée, Peach Purée, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Pectins), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes, Curcumin), Vegetable Concentrates (Spirulina, Safflower)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Keep frozenStore below -18°C

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • This product may stain.

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.

Return to

  • Contact us
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Complaints www.froneri.uk.com
  • Authorised distributor of Nestlé ice cream products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Net Contents

320ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer serving**Reference Intake*% RI*
Energy 285 kJ228 kJ8400kJ
-67 kcal54 kcal2000 kcal3%
Fat 0.0g0.0g70g0%
of which: saturates 0.0g0.0g20g0%
Carbohydrate 15.8g12.6g260g5%
of which: sugars 13.2g10.6g90g12%
Fibre 0.3g0.2g--
Protein 0.1g0.1g50g<1%
Salt 0.00g0.00g6g0%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
** One lolly (80ml/80g)----
Pack contains 4 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

View more safety information

This product may stain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

