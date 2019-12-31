By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bounce Dark Chocolate Protein Energy Ball 40G

Bounce Dark Chocolate Protein Energy Ball 40G
£ 1.80
£4.50/100g

Product Description

  • Dark chocolate flavour whey protein energy ball
  • Our Mission: Eat Smarter, Think Clearer, Live Better
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Gluten free in accordance with EU regulation 828/2014.
  • Nutritious, tasty, balanced and good energy all round
  • High protein 10g
  • High fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Made with non-GMO ingredients
  • No artificial preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 40g
  • High protein
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Brown Rice Syrup, Peanuts, Cacao Nibs (12%), Grape Juice Concentre, Rice Starch, Whey Protein Isolate (from Milk) (11%), Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk) (5%), Cocoa Powder (3%), Rice Bran, Pea Protein (1%), Natural Flavours, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt, Vanilla Extract, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary), Stabiliser (Calcium Carbonate), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Almonds, Cashews, Macadamias, Pecans, Sesame Seeds, Walnuts and Soya, Good manufacturing processes are used to segregate ingredients in a facility that processes other products containing Nuts and Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see stamp

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • May contain fragments of cacao husk and nut shell.

Distributor address

  • Bounce Foods Ltd.,
  • 2 The Billings,
  • Walnut Tree Close,
  • Guildford,
  • GU1 4UL,
  • UK.

  • Bounce Foods Ltd.,
  • 2 The Billings,
  • Walnut Tree Close,
  • Guildford,
  • GU1 4UL,
  • UK.
  • balls@bouncefoods.com
  • bouncefoods.com

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g Ball% RI Per 40g Ball
Energy 1757kJ/420kcal711kJ/170kcal9%
Fat 20g8g11%
of which saturates 7g3g15%
of which monounsaturates 8.2g3.3g
of which polyunsaturates 2.9g1.1g
Carbohydrate 42g17g7%
of which sugars 24g10g11%
Fibre 6g3g
Protein 25g10g20%
Salt 0.96g0.38g6%

Safety information

May contain fragments of cacao husk and nut shell.

