Munchkin Magnet Cars

Product Description
- Magnet Motors™ - Mix & Match Cars
- Munchkin®
- It's the little things.
- Colours and styles may vary slightly.
- Float & roll
- Hand + eye combination
- Language + learning
- Combine cars to teach colours and numbers
- Air-tight design helps prevent mould and mildew
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- To Clean: Rinse with water and allow to air-dry.
Warnings
- Warning. For your child's safety and health: Possible hair entanglement, keep away from hair.
- To prevent drowning keep children within arm's reach. Inspect before use. Discard and replace at the first sign of weakness or damage. Always check temperature of water before placing child in bath. Do not leave child unattended. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before giving to a child.
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Importer address
- Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin, Inc.),
- Suite 1A1,
- Central House,
- Otley Road,
- Harrogate,
- North Yorkshire,
Return to
- Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin, Inc.),
- Suite 1A1,
- Central House,
- Otley Road,
- Harrogate,
- North Yorkshire,
- HG3 1UF,
- England.
- munchkin.com
Lower age limit
18 Months
Safety information
Warning. For your child's safety and health: Possible hair entanglement, keep away from hair. To prevent drowning keep children within arm's reach. Inspect before use. Discard and replace at the first sign of weakness or damage. Always check temperature of water before placing child in bath. Do not leave child unattended. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before giving to a child.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020