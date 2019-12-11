Metcalfe's Corn Chips Sizzlin' Bbq 85G

Product Description
- Barbecue flavour popped corn crisps
- Tweet me before you eat me
- #popitlikeitsmetcalfes
- At Metcalfe's® we're all about making things Pop
- Our Triangular Corn Chips pop to life when we make them
- Your eyes will pop with delight at the big Punchy Flavour
- Pop open this sharing pack when the mood takes you
- Enjoy your perfectly popped snack!
- 89kcal 377kJ per 1/4 pack, per 100g 1772kJ / 420kcal
- Popped not fried
- Low in saturated fat
- Gluten-free
- No artificial flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 85g
Information
Ingredients
Corn Crisps (Corn Flour, Corn, Sea Salt) (82%), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Dried Tomatoes, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Smoked Salt, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Dried Vinegar, Dried Garlic, Chilli Powder (Ground Chilli, Ground Cumin, Salt, Dried Garlic, Dried Oregano), Dried Onion, Salt, Acid: Citric Acid, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Ground Black Pepper, Potato Maltodextrin, Colour: Paprika Extract, Natural Flavouring, Chilli Extract
Allergy Information
- May contains traces of Soya and Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Number of uses
This bag contains 4 servings of 21.25g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Made for:
- Kettle Foods Ltd.,
- Barnard Road,
- Norwich,
- Norfolk,
- NR5 9JP,
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 1/4 pack
|Energy (kJ)
|1772
|377
|Energy (kcal)
|420
|89
|Fat (g)
|10.9
|2.3
|of which saturates (g)
|0.5
|0.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|76.0
|16.2
|of which sugars (g)
|6.3
|1.3
|Fibre (g)
|2.4
|0.5
|Protein (g)
|5.7
|1.2
|Salt (g)
|0.83
|0.18
