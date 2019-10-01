By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pineapple Green Grape & Raspberry 220G

Tesco Pineapple Green Grape & Raspberry 220G
£ 2.00
£9.10/kg
1/2 of a pack (110g)
  • Energy248kJ 59kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars12.8g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 226kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Pineapple, green grapes and raspberries.
  • Refreshing & Juicy Selected at the height of the season for maximum flavour
  
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pineapple, Grapes, Raspberry.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain fruit pips.Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children – always cut lengthways and quarter before serving.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Pot. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (110g)
Energy226kJ / 53kcal248kJ / 59kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.6g12.8g
Sugars11.6g12.8g
Fibre1.1g1.3g
Protein0.6g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information



Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

