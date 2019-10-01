Tesco Pineapple Green Grape & Raspberry 220G

- Energy248kJ 59kcal3%
- Fat0.2g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars12.8g14%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 226kJ / 53kcal
Product Description
- Pineapple, green grapes and raspberries.
- Refreshing & Juicy Selected at the height of the season for maximum flavour
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pineapple, Grapes, Raspberry.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain fruit pips.Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children – always cut lengthways and quarter before serving.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Pot. Check Locally
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
220g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (110g)
|Energy
|226kJ / 53kcal
|248kJ / 59kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11.6g
|12.8g
|Sugars
|11.6g
|12.8g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.3g
|Protein
|0.6g
|0.7g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
