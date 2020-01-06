Emily Vegetable Crisps French Beans & Edamame 23G
- French beans and sugar snap peas seasoned with sea salt.
- Carbon Neutral
- 1% for the Planet.
- Discover... a bright mix of crunchy whole peas and beans with a pinch of sea salt. Eating your greens has never been so deliciously tempting.
- Made with real veg
- Eat bold
- All natural
- High in fibre
- Gluten free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 23G
Green Vegetables (French Beans and Sugar Snap Peas) (85%), Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt
Store in a cool, dry place.
- Nurture Brands Ltd,
- 61 Grosvenor Street,
- London,
- W1K 3JE.
23g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 23g
|Energy
|1761kJ
|405kJ
|-
|420kcal
|97kcal
|Fat
|14.6g
|3.4g
|of which saturates
|2.4g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|56.9g
|13.1g
|of which sugars*
|42.0g
|9.7g
|Fibre
|13.7g
|3.2g
|Protein
|8.5g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.61g
|0.14g
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
