Emily Vegetable Crisps French Beans & Edamame 23G

Emily Vegetable Crisps French Beans & Edamame 23G
£ 1.00
£4.35/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • French beans and sugar snap peas seasoned with sea salt.
  • Carbon Neutral
  • 1% for the Planet.
  • Discover... a bright mix of crunchy whole peas and beans with a pinch of sea salt. Eating your greens has never been so deliciously tempting.
  • Made with real veg
  • Eat bold
  • All natural
  • High in fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 23G
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Green Vegetables (French Beans and Sugar Snap Peas) (85%), Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • Nurture Brands Ltd,
  • 61 Grosvenor Street,
  • London,
  • W1K 3JE.

Return to

  • Snack with pride and share your
  • #EmilyMoment
  • Instagram @emilysnacks
  • Let's talk snacks...
  • emilysnacks.com
  • hello@emilysnacks.com
  • Nurture Brands Ltd,
  • 61 Grosvenor Street,
  • London,
  • W1K 3JE.

Net Contents

23g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 23g
Energy 1761kJ405kJ
-420kcal97kcal
Fat 14.6g3.4g
of which saturates 2.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate 56.9g13.1g
of which sugars*42.0g9.7g
Fibre 13.7g3.2g
Protein 8.5g2.0g
Salt 0.61g0.14g
*Contains naturally occurring sugars--

