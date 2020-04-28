By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Seasonal Mango, Raspberry Apple 220G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Seasonal Mango, Raspberry Apple 220G
£ 2.00
£9.10/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy256kJ 61kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars12.2g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 233kJ / 55kcal

Product Description

  • Apple, mango and raspberries.
  • Crisp, Sweet & Juicy
  • Crisp, Sweet & Juicy
  • Best in season
  • Crisp, sweet & juicy
  • Healthy choice
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1/2 of a pack
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Apple, Mango, Raspberry.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove mango stones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (110g)
Energy233kJ / 55kcal256kJ / 61kcal
Fat0.3g0.4g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate11.2g12.3g
Sugars11.1g12.2g
Fibre2.1g2.3g
Protein0.8g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove mango stones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Berry Medley 240G

£ 1.50
£6.25/kg

Offer

Tesco Broccoli Florets 240G

£ 1.30
£5.42/kg

Offer

Tesco Leafy Butterhead Salad 100G

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Tesco Watermelon Fingers 90G

£ 0.60
£6.67/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here