By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Seasonal Pear, Red Grape & Blueberry 220G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Seasonal Pear, Red Grape & Blueberry 220G
£ 2.00
£9.10/kg
1/2 of a pack (110g)
  • Energy271kJ 64kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars13.9g
    15%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 246kJ / 58kcal

Product Description

  • Red grapes, pear and blueberries.
  • Crisp & Juicy Hand picked at he height of the season for maximum flavour
  • Hand picked at he height of the season for maximum flavour
  • Best in season
  • Crisp & juicy
  • Healthy choice
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1/2 of a pack
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Grapes, Pear, Blueberry.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..

Recycling info

Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (110g)
Energy246kJ / 58kcal271kJ / 64kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate13.4g14.8g
Sugars12.6g13.9g
Fibre1.1g1.3g
Protein0.5g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Winter Fruit Salad 455G

£ 3.00
£6.60/kg

Tesco Apple & Grape Snack Pack 80G

£ 0.50
£6.25/kg

Offer

Tesco Pomegranate Seeds 80G

£ 1.00
£10.00/kg

Tesco Berry Medley 240G

£ 2.00
£8.34/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here