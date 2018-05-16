By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plum Strawberry & Cantaloupe 220G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Plum Strawberry & Cantaloupe 220G
£ 2.00
£0.91/100g
1/2 of a pack (110g)
  • Energy146kJ 34kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 132kJ / 31kcal

Product Description

  • Cantaloupe melon, plum and strawberries.
  • Sweet and Refreshing Picked at the height of the season for ultimate flavour
  • Sweet and Refreshing Picked at the height of the season for ultimate flavour
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Melon, Plum, Strawberry.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..

Recycling info

Pot. Check Locally Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (110g)
Energy132kJ / 31kcal146kJ / 34kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate6.2g6.8g
Sugars6.2g6.8g
Fibre1.2g1.3g
Protein0.6g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Piccolo Cherry Tomatoes 220G

£ 1.50
£6.82/kg

Tesco Mango 250G

£ 2.00
£8.00/kg

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 568 Ml, 1 Pint

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.50
£0.88/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Melon & Pineapple Finger 300G

£ 2.00
£6.67/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here