Tesco Finest Green Peashoot & Baby Chard. Salad 70G

image 1 of Tesco Finest Green Peashoot & Baby Chard. Salad 70G
£ 1.50
£2.15/100g
  • Energy34kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 97kJ / 23kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of green princess peashoots and baby chard.
  • Baby leaves specially selected for their mild, delicate flavour.
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Green Princess Peashoots, Baby Chard.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

70g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gRI*
Energy97kJ / 23kcal8400kJ / 2000kcal
Fat0.4g70g
Saturates0.1g20g
Carbohydrate1.5g260g
Sugars0.4g90g
Fibre1.8g
Protein2.5g50g
Salt0.3g6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

