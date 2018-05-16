Tesco Finest Green Peashoot & Baby Chard. Salad 70G

- Energy34kJ 8kcal<1%
- Fat0.1g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 97kJ / 23kcal
Product Description
- A mix of green princess peashoots and baby chard.
- Baby leaves specially selected for their mild, delicate flavour.
- Pack size: 70g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Green Princess Peashoots, Baby Chard.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
70g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|RI*
|Energy
|97kJ / 23kcal
|8400kJ / 2000kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|70g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|1.5g
|260g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|Protein
|2.5g
|50g
|Salt
|0.3g
|6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
