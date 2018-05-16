By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Wild Fire Rocket 65G

Tesco Finest Wild Fire Rocket 65G
£ 1.50
£2.31/100g
  • Energy58kJ 14kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 90kJ / 21kcal

Product Description

  • Wildfire® Rocket
  • Traditionally grown leaves specially selected for their hot, spicy flavour. Exclusively grown for Tesco Finest.
  • Pack size: 65g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wildfire® Rocket (Rocket).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

65g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (65g)
Energy90kJ / 21kcal58kJ / 14kcal
Fat0.4g0.3g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre1.7g1.1g
Protein3.6g2.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Folic Acid88µg (44%NRV)57µg (29%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

