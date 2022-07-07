We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Berry Medley 240G

image 1 of Tesco Berry Medley 240G
£2.25
£9.38/kg

1/2 of a pack (120g)

Energy
272kJ
64kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.5g

-

15%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

-

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 227kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Grape, strawberry, raspberry and blueberry.
  • Sweet & Juicy
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Grapes, Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy227kJ / 53kcal272kJ / 64kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate12.2g14.7g
Sugars11.2g13.5g
Fibre1.0g1.2g
Protein0.6g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Yummy summer fruits

5 stars

Berry mix. Perfect for summer desserts, breakfast or just a snack. Perfect condition.

