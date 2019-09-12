By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Finest Snowball Melon & Sable Grape 220G

image 1 of Finest Snowball Melon & Sable Grape 220G
£ 2.00
£9.10/kg
1/2 of a pack (110g)
  • Energy169kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars8.1g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 153kJ / 36kcal

Product Description

  • Snowball melon and Sable grapes.
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Snowball Melon, Sable Grapes.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy153kJ / 36kcal169kJ / 40kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate7.4g8.1g
Sugars7.4g8.1g
Fibre1.7g1.9g
Protein0.6g0.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

