By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Suntrail Farms Fruit Salad 200G

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Suntrail Farms Fruit Salad 200G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.85
£4.25/kg

Aldi Price Match

1/2 of a pack (100g)
  • Energy245kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars13.0g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 245kJ / 58kcal

Product Description

  • Pineapple, apple and grapes.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pineapple, Apple, Grapes.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain (fruit) pips.Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (100g)
Energy245kJ / 58kcal245kJ / 58kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate13.0g13.0g
Sugars13.0g13.0g
Fibre1.7g1.7g
Protein0.4g0.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain (fruit) pips.Warning: Whole grapes can present a choking hazard to small children..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

It's okay :)

4 stars

I know it's cheaper to buy fruit and cut it up (but I'm lazy) so I can't comment on value for money here, as it's clearly not (and more than half the size of the picture). I bought these for a quick and easy breakfast I can just grab out the fridge - upon packing my shopping away I realised the apple slices looked a bit odd but still gave it a go the next day, and the apples were definitely not fresh, mushy and old tasting and had to throw them away. However I have to say the grapes and pineapple chunks were delicious and I probably would still buy this for the price.

Usually bought next

Tesco Suntrail Melon Medley 200G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.75
£3.75/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pineapple Fingers 80G

£ 0.50
£6.25/kg

Tesco Berry Medley 240G

£ 2.00
£8.34/kg

Tesco Watermelon Fingers 90G

£ 0.50
£5.56/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here