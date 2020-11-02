Suntrail Farms Fruit Salad 200G

It's okay :)
I know it's cheaper to buy fruit and cut it up (but I'm lazy) so I can't comment on value for money here, as it's clearly not (and more than half the size of the picture). I bought these for a quick and easy breakfast I can just grab out the fridge - upon packing my shopping away I realised the apple slices looked a bit odd but still gave it a go the next day, and the apples were definitely not fresh, mushy and old tasting and had to throw them away. However I have to say the grapes and pineapple chunks were delicious and I probably would still buy this for the price.