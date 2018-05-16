Womans Own

- Why Ruth Langsford is embracing her post-menopause body, the bride who kept a very big secret on her wedding day, and three women explain why they just can¿t keep their clothes on! Elsewhere, get designer style for less, how to cut back on salt, and the everyday ageing traps ¿ and how to beat them
- Woman's Own is one of the best loved weeklies for women who know how to enjoy life, are fun-loving, confident and whatever their age, feel 10 years younger. Woman's Own delivers a weekly mix of news, views, celebrity gossip and intriguing real-life. It's the authority on anti-ageing, providing the latest beauty, health and wellbeing advice and body confident fashion.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020