Zinda Classic Chicken Caesar Airwrap 201G
Offer
- Energy1606kJ 382kcal20%
- Fat13.3g19%
- Saturates2.5g13%
- Sugars3.4g4%
- Salt1.81g30%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 799kJ/190kcal
Product Description
- Tender chicken tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing with black olives, parmesan flakes, bell peppers, onions, lemon zest and crisp spinach in our unique AirWrap.
- Chicken Caesar in our unique Airwrap® base
- 100% Recyclable
- Sleeve - Paper Recyclable
- Film - Recyclable
- Tray - Paper Recyclable
- Lighter, Healthier & more Fulfilling
- No Preservatives, Palm Oil, or Trans Fats
- Caesar dressing, black olives, parmesan flakes, enjoy!
- High protein
- 1 of 5 a Day
- Pack size: 201G
- High Protein
- No Trans Fats
Information
Ingredients
AirWrap (34%) (Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt, Water), Vegetables (Spinach (14%), Red Onion, Green Pepper), Chicken Breast (22%), Parmesan Cheese (Milk) (4.5%), Sliced Black Olives (Black Olives, Salt, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate)), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Vinegars (Spirit, Malt (from Barley)), Lemon Flavouring, Egg Yolk, Dried Garlic, Salt, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Spices, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Thickener (Modified Starch), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Dried Onion, Natural Flavouring (contains Milk), Molasses, Tamarind Concentrate, Natural Colour (Beta Carotene), Flavouring, Malt Extract (from Barley), Soya Beans, Wheat
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soya and Sulphites.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5ºC.Consume on day of opening or by 'Use By' date shown. For Use By: See Film.
Produce of
Produced and packed in the UK using chicken from Thailand
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Produced and packed by:
- Zinda Foods Ltd,
- Unit 3,
- Orbital Industrial Estate,
- Horton Road,
- West Drayton,
Return to
- Zinda Foods Ltd,
- Unit 3,
- Orbital Industrial Estate,
- Horton Road,
- West Drayton,
- Middlesex,
- UB7 8JL.
- Email: info@zindafoods.com
- www.zindafoods.com
Net Contents
201g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Pack Contains
|Energy
|799kJ/190kcal
|1606kJ/382kcal
|Fat
|6.6g
|13.3g
|of which Saturates
|1.3g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrates
|22.3g
|44.9g
|of which Sugars
|1.7g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|3.0g
|Protein
|9.7g
|19.5g
|Salt
|0.90g
|1.81g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021