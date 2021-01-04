By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Zinda Classic Chicken Caesar Airwrap 201G

£ 2.75
£1.37/100g

Offer

Per Serving (201g)
  • Energy1606kJ 382kcal
    20%
  • Fat13.3g
    19%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt1.81g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 799kJ/190kcal

Product Description

  • Tender chicken tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing with black olives, parmesan flakes, bell peppers, onions, lemon zest and crisp spinach in our unique AirWrap.
  • Chicken Caesar in our unique Airwrap® base
  • 100% Recyclable
  • Sleeve - Paper Recyclable
  • Film - Recyclable
  • Tray - Paper Recyclable
  • Lighter, Healthier & more Fulfilling
  • No Preservatives, Palm Oil, or Trans Fats
  • Caesar dressing, black olives, parmesan flakes, enjoy!
  • High protein
  • 1 of 5 a Day
  • Pack size: 201G
  • High Protein
  • No Trans Fats

Information

Ingredients

AirWrap (34%) (Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt, Water), Vegetables (Spinach (14%), Red Onion, Green Pepper), Chicken Breast (22%), Parmesan Cheese (Milk) (4.5%), Sliced Black Olives (Black Olives, Salt, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate)), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Vinegars (Spirit, Malt (from Barley)), Lemon Flavouring, Egg Yolk, Dried Garlic, Salt, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Spices, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Thickener (Modified Starch), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Dried Onion, Natural Flavouring (contains Milk), Molasses, Tamarind Concentrate, Natural Colour (Beta Carotene), Flavouring, Malt Extract (from Barley), Soya Beans, Wheat

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya and Sulphites.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5ºC.Consume on day of opening or by 'Use By' date shown. For Use By: See Film.

Produce of

Produced and packed in the UK using chicken from Thailand

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Produced and packed by:
  • Zinda Foods Ltd,
  • Unit 3,
  • Orbital Industrial Estate,
  • Horton Road,
  • West Drayton,

Net Contents

201g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack Contains
Energy 799kJ/190kcal1606kJ/382kcal
Fat 6.6g13.3g
of which Saturates 1.3g2.5g
Carbohydrates 22.3g44.9g
of which Sugars 1.7g3.4g
Fibre 1.5g3.0g
Protein 9.7g19.5g
Salt 0.90g1.81g

