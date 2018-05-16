Croydex Antibacterial Shower Mat

- - Made from natural rubber
- - Measures 740 x 340 mm (H x W)
- - Slip-resistant with secure grip suction cups
- Enhancing hygiene and safety, this anti-microbial bath mat is perfect for family homes. Machine washable, the mat features a treated surface that reduces the spread of bacteria and other harmful micro-organisms.
- Shower additives (e.g. oils and moisturisers etc) must not be used as the efficiency of the suction cups may be reduced. Do not use this mat in shower trays with textured or anti-slip surfaces. After use, rinse the mat with clean water and leave to dry naturally. Keep away from direct heat sources. To keep your mat fresh and clean, wash at regular intervals using a mild detergent.
- After removing the mat from the packaging, allow it to flatten naturally. Wet the surface of the shower tray and place the mat in position. Press the mat down firmly, ensuring that all suckers are securely attached to the surface of the shower tray. Always turn the shower on after the mat is in position. Always check that the mat is securely attached before use.
