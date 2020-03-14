By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Plenty The Extra Big One 3 Rolls

Plenty The Extra Big One 3 Rolls

  • Plenty The Extra Big One is 3x stronger when wet vs the next best-selling brand*. Offering excellent absorbency and durability even when wet - you will be surprised how long one single sheet stays intact for! The extra large sheets are great for tackling larger tasks in and around the home.
  • * based on independent laboratory tests (June 2018). For further verification details please email verify.uk@essity.com
  • Plenty tip: Add a few drops of vinegar to Plenty The Extra Big One to buff away smears and streaks from glass or mirrors
  • Product Specification 3 roll 2-ply tissue. Average 70 sheets per roll. Roll length 19.04m. Total area per pack 15.88m2. Sheet size 278mm x 272mm (All measurements are averages)

Produce of

Produce of the EU

  • To avoid risk of suffocation, please keep plastic bag out of the reach of children and pets.

  • Essity Hygiene Products UK Ltd,
  • Southfields Road,
  • Dunstable,
  • Bedfordshire,
  • LU6 3EJ.
  • Essity Hygiene Products Ireland Ltd,

  • Why Not Get in Touch?
  • If you have any comments or are in any way dissatisfied with any aspect of this product:
  • Phone us on: 0800 328 8305 or if you are in ROI: 1800 535 681 quoting the number on the inside of the cardboard tube.
  • Query@essity.com

3 x Kitchen Roll(s)

To avoid risk of suffocation, please keep plastic bag out of the reach of children and pets.

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

372 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Great products

5 stars

This is allways a great product to have in the house , it's great in the kitchen and great for little accidents caused by the grandchildren or puppies

Excellent tissues

5 stars

Excellent tissue I've tried before but now after ages I purchased again and these never let me down at all. Very soft and silky, did the job perfectly and neatly. Wil recommended everyone

A little goes a long way

5 stars

I can honestly say I can clean my whole kitchen with just one sheet. It’s stronger and more absorbent. Perfect for a quick wipe down.

strength and size

5 stars

plenty strong and plenty big enough to last for a long time for an old woman who cant get out shopping very often..so thanks..

Extra big and extra good

5 stars

I purchased this for use in my kitchen as my teenager is ridiculously messy, it is fantastic. It easily wipes up mega tennage size spills and never once has it ripped or given up the ghost, couldn't be happier!

Excellent for cleaning spills in kitchen

5 stars

Always use this product, excellent value, use all around the house, cleans windows lovely.

PLENTY EXTRA

5 stars

Plenty is very good and strong yet these qualities disappear and are replaced by a beautiful and gentle softness not found in its many competitors. We use it as serviettes and I also use it for packed lunches. This product is essential and wonderful in the home. PLENTY EXTRA is plenty for everyone!!

Amazing absorbent thick towel

5 stars

Amaizg product bought this to use for cleaning out my rabbits, the absorbent feature is so thick and doesnt rip. Great product and great for cleaning windows

