Plenty The Extra Big One 3 Rolls

Great products
This is allways a great product to have in the house , it's great in the kitchen and great for little accidents caused by the grandchildren or puppies
Excellent tissues
Excellent tissue I've tried before but now after ages I purchased again and these never let me down at all. Very soft and silky, did the job perfectly and neatly. Wil recommended everyone
A little goes a long way
I can honestly say I can clean my whole kitchen with just one sheet. It’s stronger and more absorbent. Perfect for a quick wipe down.
strength and size
plenty strong and plenty big enough to last for a long time for an old woman who cant get out shopping very often..so thanks..
Extra big and extra good
I purchased this for use in my kitchen as my teenager is ridiculously messy, it is fantastic. It easily wipes up mega tennage size spills and never once has it ripped or given up the ghost, couldn't be happier!
Excellent for cleaning spills in kitchen
Always use this product, excellent value, use all around the house, cleans windows lovely.
PLENTY EXTRA
Plenty is very good and strong yet these qualities disappear and are replaced by a beautiful and gentle softness not found in its many competitors. We use it as serviettes and I also use it for packed lunches. This product is essential and wonderful in the home. PLENTY EXTRA is plenty for everyone!!
Amazing absorbent thick towel
Amaizg product bought this to use for cleaning out my rabbits, the absorbent feature is so thick and doesnt rip. Great product and great for cleaning windows