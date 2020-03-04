Surf Tropical Lily Washing Powder 130 Wash 8.385Kg

- Surf Tropical Lily Ylang Ylang is a gorgeous bouquet of two of nature most exotic and enticing flowers. Feminine and strong, the lily's honeyed, floral scent is a favorite, ranking in the top five most popular fresh cut flowers in the world. The Ylang Ylang flowers sweet aroma seduces the senses and soothes the spirit. Its sensual fragrance is said to re-connect mind and body, creating feelings of euphoria. Surf Tropical Lily & Ylang Ylang with its exotic fragrance is available in washing liquid, washing powder and washing capsules and is suitable for washing both colours and whites. Surf's laundry range brings you the joy of fragrance, long after you've washed your clothes. With burst after burst of uplifting fragrance released right through your day, your laundry stays fragrantly fresh, with a brilliant deep clean you'll love
- Surf liquid is suitable for cold washes. It delivers excellent fragrance and brilliant cleaning, and can also be used for pre-treating. To use Surf liquid effectively, pour into the dosing ball provided and then place this in the drum of your washing machine. Then add your laundry and start the wash. For the best results, use 35ml Surf liquid for standard loads (4-5kg) and soft/medium water. Use 52ml for larger or dirtier loads, and hard water
- For burst after burst of uplifting fragrance
- An exotic blend of Tropical Lily and Ylang Ylang
- Brilliantly clean laundry every time
- Convenient and easy to use
- Also available in liquid and powder
- UK’s No.1 fragrance detergent brand
- Pack size: 8.385KG
Information
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
- Keep out of reach of children. If on skin: Wash with plenty of water. If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention. If in eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Avoid release to the environment. Dispose of contents/container in accordance to national regulations
Name and address
- Unilever UK Ltd,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR.
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Net Contents
8.385kg ℮
Safety information
