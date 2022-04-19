Tesco Active Chocolate Peanut Caramel Protein Bar 60G

Yellow mode is okay, bit too chewy
Yellow mode is okay, bit too chewy. I prefer the crunch of red mode.
Winning protein bar!
This was like a healthy snickers- one of the better high protein bars I’ve had and at a much cheaper price. Would buy again - high protein to calorie content and was quite tasty!
Ok, but not for vegetarians
Need to say, “ not suitable for vegetarians “ beef protein is the protein source, bought in error, peanut and caramel flavour is ok,
Bad taste, I feel sick after this. I won't buy again.
One of the better protein bars out there. And at a great price!
I love them too
Yes quite chewy but incorporates high protein and low sugar. Excellent price compared to similar branded ones
Wouldn't buy it again
This is one of the worst bar I've probably had ... terrible hard texture, not sweet enough ....but it is half of the price of a decent protein bar out there
The best healthy snickers!
Literally is a healthy snickers copy! Highly recommended, not too sweet either. Bought it because of the high protein content and low sugar, i'm looking forward to more flavours