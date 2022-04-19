We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Active Chocolate Peanut Caramel Protein Bar 60G

3.6(8)Write a review
Tesco Active Chocolate Peanut Caramel Protein Bar 60G
£1.75
£2.92/100g

Each bar

Energy
926kJ
222kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
10.2g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.4g

high

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.1g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.1g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1543kJ / 370kcal

Product Description

  • Peanut flavoured high protein bar, with a caramel layer wrapped in a milk chocolate with sweetener coating.
  • Tesco Active is a range of protein powders and bars, specially formulated to support an active lifestyle across all abilities and training levels. Every product is free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives and contains a blend of protein, vitamin B6, iron and calcium. Vitamin B6 and iron contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism. Calcium supports normal muscle function.
  • With vitamin B6 and iron for energy and calcium to support muscle function.
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate Coating with Sweetener (25%)[Sweetener (Maltitol Syrup), Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Milk Proteins, Hydrolysed Beef Protein, Caramel layer with fibre (11%)[Polydextrose, Condensed Milk, Cocoa Butter, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel)], Humectant (Glycerol), Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Peanut (6%), Water, Coconut Oil, Peanut Paste (1.5%), Tripotassium Citrate, Tricalcium Citrate, Magnesium Hydroxide, Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Vitamin C, Ferric Diphosphate, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Zinc Oxide, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Folic Acid, Biotin.

Allergy Information

  • May contain cereals containing gluten, wheat, nuts and egg.Also, may contain wheat., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

60g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1543kJ / 370kcal926kJ / 222kcal
Fat17.0g10.2g
Saturates9.0g5.4g
Carbohydrate25.0g15.0g
Sugars3.5g2.1g
Polyols20.0g12.0g
Fibre5.7g3.4g
Protein34.3g20.6g
Salt0.2g0.1g
Vitamin C70mg (88%NRV)42mg (53%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.49mg (45%NRV)0.29mg (26%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.40mg (29%NRV)0.24mg (17%NRV)
Niacin16.2mg (101%NRV)9.7mg (61%NRV)
Vitamin B60.84mg (60%NRV)0.50mg (36%NRV)
Folic Acid154µg (77%NRV)92µg (46%NRV)
Vitamin B121.05µg (42%NRV)0.63µg (25%NRV)
Biotin37.3µg (75%NRV)22.4µg (45%NRV)
Pantothenic acid4.9mg (82%NRV)2.9mg (48%NRV)
Potassium546mg (27%NRV)328mg (16%NRV)
Calcium240mg (30%NRV)144mg (18%NRV)
Magnesium101.0mg (27%NRV)60.6mg (16%NRV)
Iron10.4mg (74%NRV)6.2mg (44%NRV)
Zinc2.8mg (28%NRV)1.7mg (17%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
8 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Yellow mode is okay, bit too chewy

3 stars

Yellow mode is okay, bit too chewy. I prefer the crunch of red mode.

Winning protein bar!

5 stars

This was like a healthy snickers- one of the better high protein bars I’ve had and at a much cheaper price. Would buy again - high protein to calorie content and was quite tasty!

Ok, but not for vegetarians

2 stars

Need to say, “ not suitable for vegetarians “ beef protein is the protein source, bought in error, peanut and caramel flavour is ok,

Bad taste, I feel sick after this. I won't buy aga

2 stars

Bad taste, I feel sick after this. I won't buy again.

One of the better protein bars out there. And at a

5 stars

One of the better protein bars out there. And at a great price!

I love them too

5 stars

Yes quite chewy but incorporates high protein and low sugar. Excellent price compared to similar branded ones

Wouldn't buy it again

2 stars

This is one of the worst bar I've probably had ... terrible hard texture, not sweet enough ....but it is half of the price of a decent protein bar out there

The best healthy snickers!

5 stars

Literally is a healthy snickers copy! Highly recommended, not too sweet either. Bought it because of the high protein content and low sugar, i'm looking forward to more flavours

