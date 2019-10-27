By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining 48 Indian Selection 1280G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Easy Entertaining 48 Indian Selection 1280G

£ 8.00
£0.63/100g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1211kJ / 291kcal

Product Description

  • 16 Vegetable samosas made with spiced vegetables wrapped in pastry. 16 Vegetable pakoras made with onion, potato, peas, spinach and spices. 16 Onion bhaji, made with fried onion and spices.
  • Pack size: 1280g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetable Samosas(Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)), Vegetable Pakoras(Potato), Onion Bhajis(Onion).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

48 Servings

Recycling info

Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Box. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.28kg (4×320g e)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne vegetable pakora (24g**)
Energy1211kJ / 291kcal291kJ / 70kcal
Fat19.6g4.7g
Saturates1.6g0.4g
Carbohydrate19.0g4.6g
Sugars4.6g1.1g
Fibre5.1g1.2g
Protein7.2g1.7g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 1.28kgg typically weighs 1.168kgg.--
    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Onion (91%), Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Red Chilli Purée, Cayenne Pepper, Onion Seeds, Rice Flour, Salt, Turmeric Powder.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    48 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne onion bhaji (22g**)
    Energy1103kJ / 265kcal243kJ / 58kcal
    Fat17.8g3.9g
    Saturates1.3g0.3g
    Carbohydrate18.4g4.0g
    Sugars6.0g1.3g
    Fibre4.6g1.0g
    Protein5.6g1.2g
    Salt0.5g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (51%) [Potato, Peas, Carrot], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Tomato Purée, Salt, Ginger Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cayenne Pepper, Poppy Seeds, Cumin Seed, Onion Seeds, Ground Garam Masala [Coriander Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Cumin Powder, Cardamom, Clove Powder, Fennel, Dill], Wheat Starch, Maize Starch.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    48 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne vegetable samosa (27g**)
    Energy992kJ / 237kcal268kJ / 64kcal
    Fat11.2g3.0g
    Saturates0.9g0.2g
    Carbohydrate26.8g7.2g
    Sugars4.1g1.1g
    Fibre4.0g1.1g
    Protein5.2g1.4g
    Salt0.6g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Onion, Potato (26%), Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Peas (12%), Spinach (10%), Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Green Chilli Purée, Rice Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Turmeric Powder, Salt.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    48 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne vegetable pakora (24g**)
    Energy1211kJ / 291kcal291kJ / 70kcal
    Fat19.6g4.7g
    Saturates1.6g0.4g
    Carbohydrate19.0g4.6g
    Sugars4.6g1.1g
    Fibre5.1g1.2g
    Protein7.2g1.7g
    Salt0.6g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty

5 stars

Excellent value. Good quality. Very tasty items and so nice to have something hot on our buffet table. Enjoyed by everyone

This product is excellent. I bought this along wit

5 stars

This product is excellent. I bought this along with some other buffet food for a party. Easy to order, picked a delivery day and date and it was delivered on time by a happy and polite delivery man. The food is brilliant and worth every penny. Fresh and well packaged and then boxed. Keeps for a couple of days too if you don't use it all. Also perfect for guests taking away any leftovers as the packaging is great to use again. Will definitely use again. Well done Tesco.

