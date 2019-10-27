Tesco Easy Entertaining 48 Indian Selection 1280G

Very tasty
Excellent value. Good quality. Very tasty items and so nice to have something hot on our buffet table. Enjoyed by everyone
This product is excellent. I bought this along with some other buffet food for a party. Easy to order, picked a delivery day and date and it was delivered on time by a happy and polite delivery man. The food is brilliant and worth every penny. Fresh and well packaged and then boxed. Keeps for a couple of days too if you don't use it all. Also perfect for guests taking away any leftovers as the packaging is great to use again. Will definitely use again. Well done Tesco.