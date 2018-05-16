Bloo Total Shine & Hygiene Toilet Gel Ocean Breeze

Product Description
- Sea Breeze Toilet Gel
- An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative - www.cleanright.eu
- Total Hygiene & Shine Toilet Gel removes all limescale and dirt, even under the waterline. The result is a perfectly clean and fresh toilet, leaving an impressive fragrance.
- Self acting formula
- Hygiene
- 100% shine
- Essential scent oil
Contains: < 5 % Non-Ionic Surfactants, Further ingredients: Perfumes
- Usage Instructions:
- 1) To open the cap, squeeze both sides of the cap and unscrew.
- 2) Squirt the gel evenly under the rim to cover the entire toilet bowl.
- 3) To remove limescale, leave to work for 30 minutes.
- 4) Flush.
- 5) For tougher stains, use the toilet brush and reapply if necessary.
- 6) After use, screw cap back on the bottle until you hear a "click".
- Warning: Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. If medical advice is needed, heave product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Wear protective gloves/eye protection. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Introduce fully emptied container into recycling/municipal waste stream.
- UK: Henkel Limited,
- Wood Lane End,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ,
- United Kingdom.
- UK: Henkel Limited,
- Wood Lane End,
- Hemel
- Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ,
- United Kingdom.
- Tel: 0845 4900176
- IRL: Henkel Ireland Distribution Limited,
- Tallaght Business Park,
- Whitestown,
- Tallaght,
700ml ℮
- Irritant
