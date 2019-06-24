Bloo Total Shine & Hygiene Toilet Gel Fruit Burst

Stains the toilet
This toilet gel smells really nice but unfortunately it leaves a pink stain.
lovely
Lovely smell and very thick
Contains: < 5 % Non-Ionic Surfactants, Further ingredients: Perfumes (Amyl Cinnamal)
700ml ℮
WARNING Bloo Flower Burst Toilet Gel 700 ml Warning: Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Wear protective gloves/eye protection. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Introduce fully emptied container into recycling/municipal waste stream.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020