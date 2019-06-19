Ms. Molly's Vanilla & Chocolate Cones 4X100ml

Very good product and no palm oil, fabulous.
I'm really pleased with this product, the cones were nice and crisp, I also noticed that these ice creams do not contain palm oil. Maybe Tescos should make more of this as the leading brands of milk chocolate contain Palm and that goes for their ice creams too. We need to save as much rainforest as we can, there is no need for palm oil in our products it is just a cheaper replacement to gain more profit. You can help make known that your products contain no palm oil and stop the use of one use plastics.
Not pleasant!
Really soggy cone like wet cardboard - don't recommend