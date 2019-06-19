By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ms. Molly's Vanilla & Chocolate Cones 4X100ml

Ms. Molly's Vanilla & Chocolate Cones 4X100ml
£ 0.85
£0.21/100ml
One cone
  • Energy672kJ 160kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars12.5g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1101kJ / 263kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour ice cream in a wafer cone coated in chocolate flavoured coating and finished with chocolate flavoured topping.
  • The classic crispy wafer ice cream cone is a satisfying treat for all the family. An ice cream cornet is the perfect snack at a summer BBQ or as a quick and easy dessert after dinner
  • Pack size: 400ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts, almond, hazelnut and pecan. Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Lid. Card widely recycled Sleeve. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 100ml e (400ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1101kJ / 263kcal672kJ / 160kcal
Fat11.6g7.1g
Saturates9.7g5.9g
Carbohydrate35.9g21.9g
Sugars20.5g12.5g
Fibre0.6g0.4g
Protein3.4g2.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Very good product and no palm oil, fabulous.

5 stars

I'm really pleased with this product, the cones were nice and crisp, I also noticed that these ice creams do not contain palm oil. Maybe Tescos should make more of this as the leading brands of milk chocolate contain Palm and that goes for their ice creams too. We need to save as much rainforest as we can, there is no need for palm oil in our products it is just a cheaper replacement to gain more profit. You can help make known that your products contain no palm oil and stop the use of one use plastics.

Not pleasant!

1 stars

Really soggy cone like wet cardboard - don't recommend

