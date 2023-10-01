We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nuby Watering Can

Nuby Watering Can

4.9(49)
Nuby Watering Can
My Nuby™ Watering Can is a fun and colourful water toy, perfect for bathtime, watering plants in the garden, or splashing at the beach. I'm easy to fill and hold, teaching fine motor skills as well as providing endless fun with water.
© 2022 Luv n' care Nuby TM and Nuby logo licensed to Luv n' care by Admar International.Product Design and all other TMs owned by or licensed to Luv n' care.
Helps motor skillsFun and colourful

Preparation and Usage

Cleaning: Clean in warm soapy water and allow to air dry. Inspect bath toy before each use. Use a shaking action to remove excess water from bath toy and allow to air dry completely. For thorough cleaning, soak in a mixture of 50ml distilled vinegar and 1L of water for 1-2 hours. Rinse toy multiple times with clean water and allow to air dry completely. Discard bath toy if mould cannot be removed. Colours may vary.Please retain these instructions for future reference.

Lower age limit

6 Months

