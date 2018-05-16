Nuby Water Wheel

- - Fun seahorse bath toy with water pouring cup to spin wheels as water flows.
- - Supports development of babies coordination and senses.
- - Comes with a super practical suction pad which sticks the seahorse to the bath wall.
- Excite your toddler about bath time with this colourful seahorse wheel spinner bath toy.
- Start by using the handy suction pad to securely fasten your new seahorse bath buddy to the bathroom wall or side of the bath. Your little one can then play with the cup included and pour water into the spout! The real excitement begins as the water starts to flow through the seahorse's mouth trickling down into the buckets that spin the wheel.
- With so many fun elements, this splash time toy supports the all-important development of hand-eye coordination and the lively, bright colours will also stimulate your babies senses. Now just try getting them out of the bath when they're having so much fun splashing around!
- When your little one is in the bath, always keep them in arms reach and watch them while they use this toy. Keep the toy for bath time only and don't let little legs walk or run with this toy. Always remember to check the bath temperature and not use this toy if it starts to show any signs of damage.
- 12m+
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020