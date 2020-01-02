By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lindt Lindor Milk Mint Mini Chocolate Eggs 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Lindt Lindor Milk Mint Mini Chocolate Eggs 100G
£ 2.00
£2.00/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with a smooth melting mint filling (40%)
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Do you dream Lindor, your moment of bliss, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers, Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • You choose the moment, we'll provide the bliss
  • Irresistibly smooth
  • With a smooth melting filling
  • Highly meltable
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Skim Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Mint Oil (0, 1%), Flavouring Vanillin, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Keep cool

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2541 kJ /
-612 kcal
Fat 45 g
- of which saturates 33 g
Carbohydrate 45 g
- of which sugars 44 g
Protein 5.4 g
Salt 0.13 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cadbury Oreo Chocolate Egg 5X31g

£ 1.65
£1.07/100g

Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 100G

£ 2.50
£2.50/100g

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs Bag 100G

£ 2.00
£2.00/100g

Offer

Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 50G

£ 1.50
£3.00/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here