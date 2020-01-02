Lindt Lindor Milk Mint Mini Chocolate Eggs 100G
Offer
Product Description
- Milk chocolate with a smooth melting mint filling (40%)
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Lindt Sustainability
- www.lindt.com
- Do you dream Lindor, your moment of bliss, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers, Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
- You choose the moment, we'll provide the bliss
- Irresistibly smooth
- With a smooth melting filling
- Highly meltable
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Skim Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Mint Oil (0, 1%), Flavouring Vanillin, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.Keep cool
Name and address
- Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
- DE-52072 Aachen.
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2541 kJ /
|-
|612 kcal
|Fat
|45 g
|- of which saturates
|33 g
|Carbohydrate
|45 g
|- of which sugars
|44 g
|Protein
|5.4 g
|Salt
|0.13 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020