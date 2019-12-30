By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fairy Dishwasher Plat Yellow 100Ct

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Fairy Dishwasher Plat Yellow 100Ct
£ 12.00
£0.12/each
  • Fairy Platinum All in One dishwasher tablets have the 1st time cleaning action and its formula cuts through the toughest cleaning challenges to get your dishes sparkling. Fairy Platinum has the cleaning power that gives you the confidence to cook anything you like, knowing it can even clean your greasy filter for sparkling dishes and a shiny dishwasher. Its ultrasoluble pouch dissolves much faster than hard-pressed tablets, so they start acting immediately to get the job done. Plus, they're incredibly easy to use. Just place them in your dishwasher detergent dispenser. No unwrapping and no mess. No.1 recommended tablet by Hotpoint and Whirlpool global dishwasher manufacturers. Also use Fairy Platinum washing up liquid in your sink for the toughest grease cutting challenges.
  • Fairy's powerful capsule tackles tough cleaning challenges 1st time
  • Fairy Platinum All in One dishwasher tablets
  • Even cleans your greasy filter against limescale use machine cleaner
  • Built-in salt and rinse aid action also with glass and silver protection
  • Keeps your dishwasher smelling clean and fresh
  • Helps prevent grease build-up on the drainage system, filters and spray arm
  • Designed and tested for use on all leading dishwashers
  • Ready to use and no need to unwrap

Information

Ingredients

5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, <5% Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Enzymes, Perfumes, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 capsule = 1 load. Place a capsule into dispenser drawer and close immediately. Handle with dry hands only. Do not unwrap or puncture the capsule. Reseal the bag after each use.

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye damage. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a POISON CENTRE/doctor. Wear eye protection. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. Drink small amount of water to dilute. Contains Protease. May produce an allergic reaction. Contains Sodium Carbonate Peroxide, Trideceth-n.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • [UK] 0800 328 5901
  • [IE] 1800 535 640
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

DANGER Causes serious eye damage. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a POISON CENTRE/doctor. Wear eye protection. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. Drink small amount of water to dilute. Contains Protease. May produce an allergic reaction. Contains Sodium Carbonate Peroxide, Trideceth-n.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fabulour product

5 stars

Fabulous product and never fails to remove all the dirt and grease from my dishes, leaving them sparkling clean. Also, the sealing bag keeps each sachet clean, dry and lasts until the last one.

Usually bought next

Tesco Dishwasher Salt Granules 3Kg

£ 1.70
£0.57/kg

Fairy Non Biological Pods 60Ct Box

£ 12.00
£0.20/each

Tesco Tie Top Bin Bags 50L X 20 Pack

£ 2.25
£0.11/each

Finish In Wash Dishwasher Cleaner 3 Tablets

£ 3.50
£1.17/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here