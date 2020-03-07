By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken With Vegetables Dog Food Tray 400G

Tesco Chicken With Vegetables Dog Food Tray 400G
£ 0.90
£2.25/kg

Product Description

  • A complete pet food for adult dogs aged 1-7 years.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Composition: Chicken 60%, Broccoli 4%, Carrots 4%, Potato 4%, Minerals.

Additives:
Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin A 1250 IU, Vitamin D3 250 IU, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 20mg, Manganese (Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate) 2.5mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.5 mg.
Technological Additives per Kg: Cassia Gum 4000mg

Analytical Constituents: Protein 9%, Crude fibre 0.2%, Fat content 6%, Inorganic matter 3%, Moisture 78%

Calories: 96 per 100g.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep unused contents in a lidded container, refrigerate and use within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Crude protein9%
Crude oils and fats6%
Crude fibre0.2%
Crude ash3%
Moisture78%

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Happy dog Mum!

5 stars

My dog is so fussy but loves this.

