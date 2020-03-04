Tesco Beef & Chicken With Vegetables Dog Food Tray 400G

Product Description
- A complete pet food for adult dogs aged 1-7 years.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Composition: Beef 40%, Chicken 20%, Peas 4%, Carrots 4%, Potato 4%, Minerals.
Additives:
Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin A 1250 IU, Vitamin D3 250 IU, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 20mg, Manganese (Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate) 2.5mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.5 mg.
Technological Additives per Kg: Cassia Gum 4000mg
Analytical Constituents: Protein 9%, Crude fibre 0.2%, Fat content 6%, Inorganic matter 3%, Moisture 78%
Calories: 96 per 100g
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep unused contents in a lidded container, refrigerate and use within 2 days.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude protein
|9%
|Crude oils and fats
|6%
|Crude fibre
|0.2%
|Crude ash
|3%
|Moisture
|78%
