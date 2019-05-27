By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Dried Mango 90G

2(1)Write a review
Tesco Dried Mango 90G
£ 1.50
£16.67/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy406kJ 96kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars18.1g
    20%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1354kJ / 320kcal

Product Description

  • Dried mango.
  SOURCE OF FIBRE Harvested at its sweetest and dried for a deeper flavour
  • SOURCE OF FIBRE Harvested at its sweetest and dried for a deeper flavour
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dried Mango [Mango, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, sesame seeds and soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of ----

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

90g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1354kJ / 320kcal406kJ / 96kcal
Fat1.1g0.3g
Saturates0.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate72.4g21.7g
Sugars60.4g18.1g
Fibre6.5g2.0g
Protein1.8g0.5g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

This is no way near as nice as the previous pack (

2 stars

This is no way near as nice as the previous pack (10g more) was. Such a shame as i was happy to have found affordable healthy food.

