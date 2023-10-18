Baby Clementoni Assortment Suitable for children 10-36 months old. A perfect game to develop dexterity baby learns cause and effect relationship

Perfect toy for developing use of the hands and understanding the cause and effect relationship. It promotes hand-eye coordination and manual skills The work bench is a work table to play with three tools, a hammer, a screwdriver and a wrench. There are 6 accessories, nails, bolts and screws, for a rich and interactive experience. It becomes a practical tool box that the child can always carry. The ball drop Castle is a pathway toy to amuse the tiniest tots! The child can play and roll the ball along the path inside the castle and along the walls: drop the ball on the top of the tower and watch it fall through the various levels until it stops in the courtyard in front of the entrance.

H24.00cm x W15.00cm x D15.00cm

Made in Italy