Baby Clementoni Assortment

Baby Clementoni Assortment

£8.00

£8.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Baby Clementoni AssortmentSuitable for children 10-36 months old.A perfect game to develop dexteritybaby learns cause and effect relationship
Perfect toy for developing use of the hands and understanding the cause and effect relationship. It promotes hand-eye coordination and manual skillsThe work bench is a work table to play with three tools, a hammer, a screwdriver and a wrench. There are 6 accessories, nails, bolts and screws, for a rich and interactive experience. It becomes a practical tool box that the child can always carry. The ball drop Castle is a pathway toy to amuse the tiniest tots! The child can play and roll the ball along the path inside the castle and along the walls: drop the ball on the top of the tower and watch it fall through the various levels until it stops in the courtyard in front of the entrance.
H24.00cm x W15.00cm x D15.00cm

Produce of

Made in Italy
