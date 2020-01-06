By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cathedral City Caramelised Onion Snackbar 24G

5(1)Write a review
Cathedral City Caramelised Onion Snackbar 24G
£ 0.65
£2.71/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Mature Cheddar Cheese Snack Bar with Caramelised Onion and Pumpkin Seeds.
  • Smooth and mellow Cathedral City Snack Bar Caramelised Onion Cheese
  • Mature Cheddar Snack Bar made with smooth, creamy Cathedral City, with an exciting twist of caramelised onion and toasted pumpkin seeds. A great snack for cheese lovers, with 100 calories per bar* and high in protein. It's ideal for a delicious on-the-go snack you can feel good about, or a tasty addition to your lunchbox. Enjoy straight from the fridge.
  • - High in protein and a source of calcium
  • - Low in Sugar
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - From the Nation's Favourite Cheese
  • - Made in Great Britain using British milk
  • *416J per bar, 1734 kJ / 418kcal per 100g
  • Up and down the country, sitting splendidly in a sandwich or bubbling beautifully on toast, there's nothing quite like Cathedral City. That's because our award winning Cornish creamery only uses milk from dedicated West Country farmers to create our distinctive, smooth, creamy cheddar every time. Which is why we're proud to be The Nation's Favourite.
  • All of our milk is 100% British and sourced from around 350 local dairy farmers in the South West, the heart of England's richest milk fields.
  • Join us on Facebook/CathedralCity
  • Established in 1966. By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Fresh Milk and Dairy Products Dairy Crest Limited, Surrey. Red Tractor Assured.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • High in protein and a source of calcium
  • Low in Sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • From the Nation's Favourite Cheese
  • Made in Great Britain using British milk
  • Pack size: 24G
  • High in protein
  • Source of calcium
  • Low in sugar

Information

Ingredients

Mature Cheddar Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds (3%), Gluten Free Oats, Fructose, Caramelised Onion (2%) (Onions, Glucose-Fructose, Syrup), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Oats

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C

Preparation and Usage

  • Ideal for lunchboxes and on-the-go. Enjoy straight from the fridge.

Name and address

  • Freepost Dairy Crest.

Return to

  • Freepost Dairy Crest.
  • Cathedral City Careline 0800 783 7281

Net Contents

24g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100g)
Energy 1734kJ / 418kcal
Fat 33.5g
of which saturates 20g
Carbohydrates4.7g
of which sugars 3.1g
Protein 24.2g
Salt 1.65g
Calcium 678mg (85% RI)
RI = Reference Intake-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

sensational, creamy and smooth with a mild onion f

5 stars

sensational, creamy and smooth with a mild onion flavour, amazing taste. I wanted more but they were sold out.

Usually bought next

Cathedral City Snackbar Mature Cheddar 24G

£ 0.65
£2.71/100g

Offer

Taste Original Chicken Satay Snack 40G

£ 1.00
£2.50/100g

Offer

Cathedral City Mini Mature Cheddar Cheese 6 Pk, 120 G

£ 1.75
£14.59/kg

Tesco Double Gloucester Onion & Chive 90G

£ 1.00
£11.12/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here