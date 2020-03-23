Cathedral City Sweet Chilli Snackbar 24G
Offer
Product Description
- Mature Cheddar Cheese Snack Bar with Sweet Chilli Relish and Pumpkin Seeds.
- Smooth and mellow Cathedral City Snack Bar Sweet Chilli Cheese
- Mature Cheddar Snack Bar made with smooth, creamy Cathedral City, with an exciting twist of sweet chilli and toasted pumpkin seeds. A great snack for cheese lovers, with 95 calories per bar* and high in protein, it's ideal for a delicious on-the-go snack you can feel good about, or a tasty addition to your lunchbox. Enjoy straight from the fridge.
- - High in protein and a source of calcium
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - From the Nation's Favourite Cheese
- - Made in Great Britain using British milk
- *395kJ per bar, 1646 kJ / 396kcal per 100g
- Up and down the country, sitting splendidly in a sandwich or bubbling beautifully on toast, there's nothing quite like Cathedral City. That's because our award winning Cornish creamery only uses milk from dedicated West Country farmers to create our distinctive, smooth, creamy cheddar every time. Which is why we're proud to be The Nation's Favourite.
- All of our milk is 100% British and sourced from around 350 local dairy farmers in the South West, the heart of England's richest milk fields.
- Join us on Facebook/CathedralCity
- Established in 1966. By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Fresh Milk and Dairy Products Dairy Crest Limited, Surrey. Red Tractor Assured.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- High in protein and a source of calcium
- Suitable for vegetarians
- From the Nation's Favourite Cheese
- Made in Great Britain using British milk
- Pack size: 24G
- High in protein
- Source of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Mature Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Chilli Relish (10%) (Raw Cane Sugar, Red Chillies, Red Peppers, Cider Vinegar, Onions, Garlic, Concentred Lemon Juice, Sea Salt), Pumpkin Seeds (3%), Gluten Free Oats, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Oats
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C
Preparation and Usage
- Ideal for lunchboxes and on-the-go. Enjoy straight from the fridge.
Name and address
- Freepost Dairy Crest.
Return to
- Freepost Dairy Crest.
- Cathedral City Careline 0800 783 7281
Net Contents
24g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100g)
|Energy
|1646kJ / 396kcal
|Fat
|31.3g
|of which saturates
|18.6g
|Carbohydrates
|6g
|of which sugars
|4.6g
|Protein
|22.5g
|Salt
|1.56g
|Calcium
|632mg (79% RI)
|RI = Reference Intake
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020