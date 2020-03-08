By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ariel 3In1 Pods Active Odour Defence 24 Wash

4.5(5708)Write a review
Ariel 3In1 Pods Active Odour Defence 24 Wash
  • Ariel 3in1 Pods + Active Odour Defence with a touch of febreze delivers the outstanding Ariel clean plus It fights tough stains and odours. This is because it contains unique technologies that don’t just mask odours, but rather eliminate them at their source leaving behind a lasting fresh scent. Ariel 3in1 Pods + Active Odour Defence is a super concentrated washing capsule that has a unique multi-compartment design that keeps the ingredients stable and separate until they reach the wash. The innovative film of Ariel washing capsules dissolves completely in contact with water to release the powerful technologies that tackle a broad range of stains and odours with just the right amount of detergent. Use together with Unstoppables Active, in wash scent booster, for an extra boost of freshness. WARNING! This product may be harmful and could cause serious injuries. Keep Ariel pods out of reach of children. Visit www.keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information.
  • Cleans, lifts stains and removes tough stains and odours
  • Removes tough stains and odours
  • Specifically formulated with Odour Defence Technology and a Touch of Febreze Freshness
  • Easy to use: no need to measure and pour
  • Gives you brilliant results even under tough conditions
  • Outstanding cleaning even at 30°C

Information

Ingredients

>30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Soap, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye damage. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor. Dispose of contents/container to an appropriate local waste system. Contains Tetrahydrolinalool. May produce an allergic reaction. Contains MEA-C10-13 Alkyl Benzenesulfonate; MEA-Laureth Sulphate; C12-14 Pareth-7.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 015 7412
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

5708 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent product when you have children is the best

Excellent!

5 stars

Always use Ariel pods for our washing. Leaves the clothes smelling beautiful and feeling soft and fresh. 10/10

Great!

4 stars

Smells great and leaves my clothes soft and clean plus super easy to use

Excellent!

5 stars

Fantastic ! I have two rescue guinea pigs , and have for some time been looking for any easy to use detergent to wash their fleece bedding in. Ariel 3in1 pods have proven to be a life saver for me , their bedding comes out clean , smells fresh and is nice and soft. No need for me to look any further , I will be using Ariel 3in1 pods from now on !

Great!

4 stars

Left my clothes smelling extra fresh. Good quality products. Will continue to use

Excellent!

5 stars

I absolutely love Ariel pods, they are so super easy to use and my clothes always come out super clean and smelling amazing!!

Excellent!

5 stars

Easy and quick to use clothes come out smelling fresh would recommend

Excellent!

5 stars

I ran out of my regular detergent so had to grab some from my local shop I came across the ariel 3in1 and I was very very impressed. My son is sports mad so most of his cloths get muddy stained but these pods were amazing.

Excellent!

5 stars

Some stains need an extra hand to get off but these are perfect and quick and easy. No measuring liquid or powder, just stick them straight in the washer. Switched from gel to pods a while back, as I have 3 kids (4 including the hubby haha) so have mountains of washing to power through!

Excellent!

5 stars

I love love these. Great product. Superior clean. Great scent.

1-10 of 5708 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

