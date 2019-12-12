By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Toy Story Ultimate Walking Buzz Lightyear

Toy Story Ultimate Walking Buzz Lightyear
£ 26.00
£26.00/each

  • - Walking, talking Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear! Iconic design and sound effects with a unique facial expression.
  • - Walks forward and backward and has secret, super special move! Laser lights up!
  • - Lifelike motions, sounds and wings deployment for realistic mission play! For ages 3 and up.
  • This super special Buzz Lightyear comes to life with lights, sounds and signature action moves! Lead exciting, Toy Story 4 adventures to infinity and beyond with this walking, talking Buzz! Kids will love his animated effects as he walks forward and back and speaks lines like "Buzz Lightyear to the rescue!" and "We're on a mission to find our friends!" Press the button under Buzz's arm to switch him ON with sound effects. Press the big red button on his left side to deploy his wings and hear him say a series of phrases as he moves forward and sometimes backward, and swivels his hips in true character style! Other authentic sounds include a big jet, wing deployment and three blasters. Unlock the surprise to make Buzz do extra special steps from the movie! With multiple animatronic features, Buzz Lightyear is ready to recreate favourite scenes and bring his Toy Story 4 fun to you! Colours and decorations may vary. For ages 3 years old and up.

8 Reviews

Buzz lightyear a toy to entertain you to infinity!

5 stars

Lovely little Buzz toy, great quality with his class expression. The 3 yo loved playing with him and using him in stories and making him talk. Good size for small hands and for taking out and about. It's been used in dinosaur battles and various over precarious roles but has survived all very well, a good solid toy and great for Toy story fans.

Great interactive toy, shame it doesn’t ‘walk’

5 stars

Good size, lots of phrases which my kids LOVE! The only disappointment was that it’s advertised as ‘walking’ buzz light year, so my kids expected him to walk.. however its more like a shuffle on the spot / shuffling round in a circle! Would be better if he actually walked forward in a straight line. Other than this both my kids have had endless fun with this, copying the phrases!

Love this! 5 stars from my 9month old and 5 year

5 stars

Best toy of the year! It’s great for any toy story fan. Only down side is that the helmet doesn’t close my 5 year old would have liked that he said

Toy story 4 walking buzz .

5 stars

Very good value for money lovely toy for any child

Fantastic up to date and a great improvement

5 stars

Absolutely love this!!! What more can I say except Santa?

Wow - Excellent Toy!

5 stars

When this toy arrived I had my doubts, Jack who is just 4 seemed initially very unsure about Buzz, who was walking and talking, but within an hour were best buddies. They are now inseparable. Conversations flow between them both and I often hear howls of laughter as Buzz has said something funny! This toy has brought so much fun to him and has exceeded all my expectations. It is very well made and well packaged. Highly recommended.

Pretty amazing!

5 stars

This Buzz Lightyear toy is a really good, well thought out and well made toy that ties in perfectly with the movie franchise. There are a lot of features! The arms are movable, he walks by himself, the wings pop out, he has many different phrases from the film, and his laser lights up! There is a lot of playability with this toy; used alongside other Toy Story toys, children can easily recreate their favourite parts of the films, or make up new stories. He fits in well as a stand-alone toy though, or with non-Toy Story toys, due to the many functions he has. We struggled to find where the batteries went (inside the jet pack, 3 x AAA required), and the on/off switch (under his left arm). The only real criticism we had is that the visor on the helmet doesn’t move up/down, but it looks like it does.

Robust toy

5 stars

Ultimate walking Buzz has a very true likeness to movie character with voice, movement and pop out wings! Son liked the fact the arms were posable, and the working lazer, and is now calling buzz his best friend. As a parent I like the fact clear instructions on how to change batteries and toy functions are enclosed in box. The toy is good quality and robust, there are only 2 negative points, my son wanted Buzzs helmet to open and close, unfortunately this isn't a feature, and the lazer button on Buzzs arm is not a feature you press just decoration. The lazer light works with the buttons on the chest of buzz but my son was trying to push the lazer button on arm (decoration only). The box is appealing and the toy does everything it says on the box. My nearly 5 year old didn't want to put the toy down once out of the box, great toy for toy story 4 fans. Stable toy while walking! Best on table or similar surface, although it does work on a smooth carpet too.

