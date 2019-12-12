Toy Story Ultimate Walking Buzz Lightyear

Buzz lightyear a toy to entertain you to infinity! 5 stars Review from mattel.com 11th September 2019 Lovely little Buzz toy, great quality with his class expression. The 3 yo loved playing with him and using him in stories and making him talk. Good size for small hands and for taking out and about. It's been used in dinosaur battles and various over precarious roles but has survived all very well, a good solid toy and great for Toy story fans.

Great interactive toy, shame it doesn’t ‘walk’ 5 stars Review from mattel.com 28th August 2019 Good size, lots of phrases which my kids LOVE! The only disappointment was that it’s advertised as ‘walking’ buzz light year, so my kids expected him to walk.. however its more like a shuffle on the spot / shuffling round in a circle! Would be better if he actually walked forward in a straight line. Other than this both my kids have had endless fun with this, copying the phrases!

Love this! 5 stars from my 9month old and 5 year 5 stars Review from mattel.com 7th August 2019 Best toy of the year! It’s great for any toy story fan. Only down side is that the helmet doesn’t close my 5 year old would have liked that he said

Toy story 4 walking buzz . 5 stars Review from mattel.com 6th August 2019 Very good value for money lovely toy for any child

Fantastic up to date and a great improvement 5 stars Review from mattel.com 6th August 2019 Absolutely love this!!! What more can I say except Santa?

Wow - Excellent Toy! 5 stars Review from mattel.com 4th August 2019 When this toy arrived I had my doubts, Jack who is just 4 seemed initially very unsure about Buzz, who was walking and talking, but within an hour were best buddies. They are now inseparable. Conversations flow between them both and I often hear howls of laughter as Buzz has said something funny! This toy has brought so much fun to him and has exceeded all my expectations. It is very well made and well packaged. Highly recommended.

Pretty amazing! 5 stars Review from mattel.com 2nd August 2019 This Buzz Lightyear toy is a really good, well thought out and well made toy that ties in perfectly with the movie franchise. There are a lot of features! The arms are movable, he walks by himself, the wings pop out, he has many different phrases from the film, and his laser lights up! There is a lot of playability with this toy; used alongside other Toy Story toys, children can easily recreate their favourite parts of the films, or make up new stories. He fits in well as a stand-alone toy though, or with non-Toy Story toys, due to the many functions he has. We struggled to find where the batteries went (inside the jet pack, 3 x AAA required), and the on/off switch (under his left arm). The only real criticism we had is that the visor on the helmet doesn’t move up/down, but it looks like it does.