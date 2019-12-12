Toy Story Buzz
- - Disney-Pixar Toy Story 4 character figures with iconic designs.
- - Each comes in movie-inspired relative scale. Highly posable for action storytelling play.
- - Create a collection with the variety of colourful characters (each sold separately, subject to availability).Ages 3 and up.
- Get ready for exciting Disney-Pixar Toy Story 4 adventures with this big variety of characters! Each figure comes in movie-inspired relative scale, with iconic styling. They're the perfect size for action storytelling play! Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep, Bunny, Jessie, Forky, Duke Caboom, Ducky, Slinky® and Rex are highly posable, too. Collect them all and recreate their favourite movie scenes! Each figure sold separately, subject to availability. Colours and decorations may vary.
- CHOKING HAZARD - Small parts. WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD-Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.
