Toy Story Mini Fig Assorted Blinds
- - Disney-Pixar Toy Story 4 mini figures in surprise packaging.
- - Stylized figures have dynamic poses. Compact size for play at home and on the go.
- - Our full variety includes 36 characters variations (each sold separately, subject to availability). For ages 3 and up.
- Disney-Pixar Toy Story 4 is bursting with excitement, familiar and brand-new characters and big adventures. Fans can recreate the movie fun with our variety of adorable mini figures! Each surprise package contains a character like Forky, Bo Peep, Bunny, Ducky, Duke Caboom, Dummy, Woody or Buzz Lightyear! All 36 mini figures create an awesome collection to display and are the perfect compact size for play at home and on the go. And Buzz Lightyear's figure glows in the dark! Each mini figure sold separately, subject to availability. Colours and decorations may vary.
- CHOKING HAZARD - Small parts. WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD-Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.
