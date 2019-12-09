Plush Dragons Egg Assorted
- - Crack open a plastic dragon egg to find an adorable, 3-inch tall plush creature from DreamWorks' How to Train You Dragon: The Hidden World! Your new friend fits in the palm of your hand and is ready to be your magical companion for dragon adventure play! When it's time to rest, use the bottom of the egg as your dragon's nest.
- - Place your dragon inside the plastic egg and hatch again and again! You can even use the bottom of the egg as a magical nest for your plush baby dragon. It's the perfect place to display and play with your dragon.
- - Become a dragon trainer and collect your own fleet of plush dragons! You can hatch Toothless, Stormfly, Nightmare, Meatlug, and more to add to your dragon collection.
- Hatch your own soft and huggable dragon! Your favorite dragon characters from How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World are now available in a 3-inch squeezable plush. Scoop up a colorful Dragon Egg with unique pattern and lift off the top of the egg to discover a magical dragon surprise inside. Each adorable dragon has big lovable eyes and cute baby dragon looks! You can use the bottom of the egg as a cozy nest! Which dragon will you hatch? There's Toothless, Stormfly, Meatlug and more. Play out dragon world adventures together! Dragon Egg Plush collectibles are a fun-to-open, mystery gift great for kids and dragon trainers! Collect them all and spread your dragon love around! Colour and styles vary Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed.
