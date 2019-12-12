Dragon & Viking Assorted
- - Poseable Figure and Dragon: Get fired up for battle with Toothless and Hiccup! Each Viking figure has authentic armor as seen in the movie, removable weapon, and poseable head, arms, and legs. Each dragon figure has moving wings and legs so you can create battle-ready poses.
- - Dragon Blast Projectile: Get ready for blasting action! Load the projectile into Toothless' mouth. Then pull back his rear left leg to launch an attack. Reload and launch again and again!
- - Let Your Imagination Soar with Dreamworks Dragons Toys: Use your new figures to recreate exciting scenes from the fantastical DreamWorks movie, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Colours and style vary
- Discover mysterious dragons from Berk and beyond! Your favorite dragon characters from How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World are now available as detailed mini figures in striking poses. Which dragon will you find inside the package? You could add common, rare or even hard-to-find dragons to your collection. Some Mystery Dragons have visible bioluminescent scales or patterns. Other dragons have hidden bioluminescent designs that are only revealed with UV light in the Hidden World Playsets (sold separately). There are so many magical dragons to collect including Toothless, Stormfly, Skullcrusher, Meatlug, Lightfury and more. They fit in your palm or pocket so you can take them along for dragon adventures! Mystery Dragons figures are a fun-to-open, mystery gift great for kids and dragon trainers. Seek them all to build your DreamWorks Dragons collection!
- The Dragon & Viking figures are fierce collectibles for kids and dragon trainers aged 4 and up. You can add more heroic Dragon & Viking duos to your collection and imagine all-new adventures!
- Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed
Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed
