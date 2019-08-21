Comfort Pure Ultra Concentrated Fabric Conditioner 85W1.275L

Good quality, but very expensive
This fabric conditioner does exactly what it promises: gentle on sensitive skin and lightly fragranced. But it costs a staggering five times the price of Tesco's own brand Pure Fabric Conditioner, and having used both, I can honestly say there's very little difference. If you're a "labels" type of person, buy this one and give it a try - then try Tesco's own. I would be very surprised if you can tell one from the other!
Jacky McDougall
Tried this product as I approve of the smaller bottle being used so less plastic waste BUT the top is so small and smooth that I have difficulty handling it with my mildly athritic hands. The top could do with some ridges and be larger.
Ms
Why is the wash liquid pack, the same as the fabric conditioner pack. Too confusing.
mrs
absolutely love this product, its so great and the fact that the bottle takes up less space in the cupboard for the same amount of washes. I only ever use this on my baby's clothes
good product poor packaging
I think comfort pure is a great product that gives great results time after time but the ultra concentrated is packaged in a bottle that I cannot hold. I do not have a disability but the bottle is difficult to hold and pur
Kevin
Having received a bottle and now half way through it, nice light fragrance, clothes nice and soft.
Lovely
Received a sample of this product. Lovely mild scent. However, not as strong after the wash. Leaves clothes soft. No reaction to skin. Great product.
My first choice!
Comes out smelling great with every wash. It leave my clothes lovely and soft!
Mrs
Yes please as I use comfort all the time all favours nice long lasting freshness.
Miss
Smells lovely, this is the only one I use!Great product!