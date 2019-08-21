Comfort Pure Ultra Concentrated Fabric Conditioner 85W1.275L

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Comfort Pure Ultra Concentrated Fabric Conditioner keeps clothes soft and is gentle next to skin. This gentle yet effective fabric conditioner for sensitive skin is dermatologically tested and perfect for your baby’s skin. Suitable for the whole family, our fabric conditioner leaves your clothes with a delicate long-lasting fresh fragrance. Hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested with skincare research recognised by the British Skin Foundation, Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner is perfect for babies’ soft skin and also for adults with sensitive skin or allergies. All that, plus it still gives you long-lasting fragrance. How to use: Pour a 35 ml dose straight into the conditioner compartment of your washing machine drawer along with your favourite laundry liquid. Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Choose the right washing setting and let your machine take care of the rest, as it releases the fabric softener during the final rinse cycle. Using our ultra-concentrated fabric conditioner in every wash helps keep fabric fibres smooth, making your laundry easy to iron and gentle on delicate skin. Keep your clothes soft and your little one’s skin happy by using Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner in every wash. With a formula that’s designed to be gentle next to sensitive skin and a delicate fragrance that leaves your clothes smelling fresh, this sensitive fabric conditioner is the perfect choice for your family.
  • Specifically designed for sensitive skin Comfort Pure Ultra Concentrated Fabric Conditioner is dermatologically tested
  • Enjoy extra freshness with a soft touch of Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner
  • Comfort Pure conditioner keeps fibres smoother for outstanding softness that feels gentle next to sensitive skin
  • Gentle and delicate on babies’ skin, Comfort Pure Ultra Concentrated Fabric Conditioner is great for you and your little ones
  • Add our fabric conditioner to your washing along with your favourite laundry liquid, for a long-lasting fragrance and clothes that are softer and easier to iron
  • Every little drop of Comfort Pure Ultra Concentrated Fabric Conditioner gives you great cleaning and softer fabrics
  • Pack size: 1.275L

Information

Ingredients

15 -30%: Cationic surfactants. <5%: Perfume, Benzisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, DMDM Hydantoin

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Dose into your washing machine drawer. Wash and dry hands after use. Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Store between 5C and 25C. You do not need to dilute

Warnings

  • Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May cause an allergic reaction

Name and address

  • Comfort,
  • Freepost ADM1000,
  • London,
  • SW1A 2XX
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

1.275 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May cause an allergic reaction

36 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality, but very expensive

3 stars

This fabric conditioner does exactly what it promises: gentle on sensitive skin and lightly fragranced. But it costs a staggering five times the price of Tesco's own brand Pure Fabric Conditioner, and having used both, I can honestly say there's very little difference. If you're a "labels" type of person, buy this one and give it a try - then try Tesco's own. I would be very surprised if you can tell one from the other!

Jacky McDougall

3 stars

Tried this product as I approve of the smaller bottle being used so less plastic waste BUT the top is so small and smooth that I have difficulty handling it with my mildly athritic hands. The top could do with some ridges and be larger.

Ms

2 stars

Why is the wash liquid pack, the same as the fabric conditioner pack. Too confusing.

mrs

5 stars

absolutely love this product, its so great and the fact that the bottle takes up less space in the cupboard for the same amount of washes. I only ever use this on my baby's clothes

good product poor packaging

4 stars

I think comfort pure is a great product that gives great results time after time but the ultra concentrated is packaged in a bottle that I cannot hold. I do not have a disability but the bottle is difficult to hold and pur

Kevin

4 stars

Having received a bottle and now half way through it, nice light fragrance, clothes nice and soft.

Lovely

4 stars

Received a sample of this product. Lovely mild scent. However, not as strong after the wash. Leaves clothes soft. No reaction to skin. Great product.

My first choice!

5 stars

Comes out smelling great with every wash. It leave my clothes lovely and soft!

Mrs

5 stars

Yes please as I use comfort all the time all favours nice long lasting freshness.

Miss

5 stars

Smells lovely, this is the only one I use!Great product!

1-10 of 36 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

