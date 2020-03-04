Febreze Heavy Duty 2X Kitchen Aerosol 300Ml

Excellent!
great item gets rid of fish smells after cooking long lasting oder
We bought this a while back an I just love the scent on it! Scent does linger! Will buy again
Fantastic product. Does exactly what it says. The smell is gorgeous and lingers for a long time after using it. I will definitely be buying this again.
Very good aroma, nice product to use in home and offices
I LOVE this stuff! Its amazing! Its really does do what it says on the tin... our kitchen is right on the living room so there is always kitchen smells about! I used this and it really took away the greasy, Oil food smell & made the house smell nice a fresh! Its awesome even with my dog in the house i have like ocd so u cannot smell the dog! This takes away that smell! Its the best stuff, I HIGHLY recommend this to everyone.
i used to use this it is briliant stuff helps prevent odours would buy this product again
Scent last for very long time,very good value for money would definitely recommend
this stuff is great for when the kids esp have decided that the bin bag dont want to be used and they scrape plates directly into the bun so smells bad .. also we have a outside gully drain issue which makes smells come up the sink this stuff is brilliant for helping to eliminate the issue
Well worth the money This is an excellent air freshener that leaves a very pleasant atmosphere. It seems to remove odours rather than just mask them. Excellent value and highly recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I really love the scent of this spray. It is sweet but not sickly and doesn't smell too artificial. It also gives a nice burst if spray if you hold it down for a second. I would definitely recommend it.