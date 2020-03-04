By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Febreze Heavy Duty 2X Kitchen Aerosol 300Ml

  • Febreze Air Freshener with Odourclear technology cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent. Cleans away the toughest odours in your kitchen leaving a light scent of fresh citrus. While some other air fresheners only mask odours with fragrance, Febreze truly cleans away odours, so you and your guests can breathe happy. Febreze Aerosols are non-flammable and contain 100% natural propellant. Febreze Air is like a breath of fresh air sweeping away even tough lingering odours and leaving a light fresh scent, making your kitchen feel fresh and renewed every day. Try the full range of Febreze products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Febreze Fabric Refresher and Car Freshener. Also try Febreze with Ambi Pur 3volution Plugs, for continuous odour elimination up to 90 days.
  • Unique Odourclear technology doesn't just mask but truly cleans away odours, leaving a fresh scent
  • Non-flammable, natural propellant and perfect for any room in the house
  • Cleans away the toughest odours leaving a light scent of fresh citrus
  • Amazing light fresh fragrances
  • Leaves your kitchen with a beautiful light, fresh scent
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Benzisothiazolinone

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • [UK] 0800 328 2882
  • [IE] 1800 535 633
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

300 ℮

Safety information

May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Use only as directed. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. 5% by mass of the contents are flammable. Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction.

354 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

great item gets rid of fish smells after cooking long lasting oder

Excellent!

5 stars

We bought this a while back an I just love the scent on it! Scent does linger! Will buy again

Excellent!

5 stars

Fantastic product. Does exactly what it says. The smell is gorgeous and lingers for a long time after using it. I will definitely be buying this again.

Excellent!

5 stars

Very good aroma, nice product to use in home and offices

Excellent!

5 stars

I LOVE this stuff! Its amazing! Its really does do what it says on the tin... our kitchen is right on the living room so there is always kitchen smells about! I used this and it really took away the greasy, Oil food smell & made the house smell nice a fresh! Its awesome even with my dog in the house i have like ocd so u cannot smell the dog! This takes away that smell! Its the best stuff, I HIGHLY recommend this to everyone.

Excellent!

5 stars

i used to use this it is briliant stuff helps prevent odours would buy this product again

Excellent!

5 stars

Scent last for very long time,very good value for money would definitely recommend

Great!

4 stars

this stuff is great for when the kids esp have decided that the bin bag dont want to be used and they scrape plates directly into the bun so smells bad .. also we have a outside gully drain issue which makes smells come up the sink this stuff is brilliant for helping to eliminate the issue

Amazing

5 stars

Well worth the money This is an excellent air freshener that leaves a very pleasant atmosphere. It seems to remove odours rather than just mask them. Excellent value and highly recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

I really love the scent of this spray. It is sweet but not sickly and doesn't smell too artificial. It also gives a nice burst if spray if you hold it down for a second. I would definitely recommend it.

