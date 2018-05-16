Kiwi Sneaker Deodorant 100Ml

Product Description
- Kiwi Sneaker Deo
- KIWI® Sneaker Deodoriser is Step 3 of the 3-Step KIWI® Sneaker Care system. Keep your pride with KIWI® Sneaker Deodoriser. It is a powerful shoe deodoriser spray that keeps your shoes smelling as fresh as they look. Control the odour all day with convenient two-sided spraying that is suitable for Full Grain and Patent Leather, Synthetic and Faux Leather, Canvas, Suede, Nubuck, Mesh, Nylon and Fabric. Your shoes don't have to be new to smell new.
- Kiwi Sneaker Deodoriser is a powerful foot odour spray that keeps shoes smelling fresh throughout the day
- Shoe deodoriser spray controls odours with a convenient two-sided spray bottle that has a clean, refreshing scent
- Suitable for full grain and patent leather, synthetic and faux leather, Canvas, Suede, Nubuck, Mesh, Nylon and Fabric
- Step 3 of the 3-Step Kiwi Sneaker Care system and sneaker cleaning kit
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Shake well with dispenser pointing down. Unlock by turning dispenser to the left. 2. Place dispenser in shoe with larger opening pointing towards the toe. Never point dispenser opening towards the face. 3. Push down and spray for one second. 4. Lock by turning dispenser to the right. 5. Your sneakers are now Cleaned, Protected and Deodorised
Warnings
- DANGER Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Contains: Geraniol. May produce an allergic reaction. Use only in well-ventilated areas. Store in a cool, dry place.
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
