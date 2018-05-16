Kiwi Sneaker Cleaner 75Ml

Product Description
- Kiwi Sneaker Cle
- KIWI® Sneaker Cleaner is Step 1 of the 3-Step KIWI® Sneaker Care system. KIWI® knows your sneakers are your pride and you love taking care of them. KIWI® Sneaker Cleaner has a powerful formula and sponge-top shoe polish brush that are perfect shoe cleaner tools for removing marks, dirt, salt and stains. Use this leather shoe cleaner for sneaker cleaning and to clean white shoes, suede shoes and tennis shoes. Get shoes looking like new again and get going.
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
- Kiwi Sneaker Cleaner has a powerful formula to clean white shoes, suede shoes and tennis shoes
- Sponge-top brush is the perfect shoe cleaner tool for removing marks, dirt, salt and stains from sneakers
- This shoe polish and trainer cleaner is suitable for Full Grain and Patent LEATHER, Synthetic and Faux leather, Canvas, Suede, Nubuck, Mesh, Nylon and Fabric
- Step 1 of the 3-Step Kiwi Sneaker Care system and sneaker cleaning kit
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
contains: < 5% anionic surfactants; also contains: benzisothiazolinone lodopropynyl butylcarbamate
Preparation and Usage
- Step 1 Wipe the shoe surface with a wet cloth. Step 2 Press the sponge down to release the product, and spread the liquid in a circular direction. Step 3 Wipe off the residue on the surface with a wet cloth. Step 4 Allow the shoe to dry for 30 min.
Warnings
- WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/ attention. Contains: 1,2-benzisothiazol-3(2H)-one. May produce an allergic reaction. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
Name and address
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
Return to
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
Net Contents
75ml ℮
Safety information
- Irritant
WARNING WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/ attention. Contains: 1,2-benzisothiazol-3(2H)-one. May produce an allergic reaction. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020